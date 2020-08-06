The more than 350,000 residents of Hiroshima, Japan, had no way of knowing the horror they would endure on this date in 1945.
Crew members of the Enola Gay, a B-29 stationed at the Pacific island of Tinian, approached Hiroshima that morning. At about 8:15 a.m. local time, they dropped their payload: a single explosive nicknamed Little Boy.
The bomb made use of uranium-235. Through the U.S. government’s Manhattan Project, scientists had been working for several years to harness the powerful effects of chemical elements.
The devastation unleashed on Hiroshima that day demonstrated they had succeeded. Nearly 70,000 people died from the blast and firestorm, and about 150,000 fatalities would ultimately result in the years to come. Much of the city was destroyed.
At the end of World War II, we formally entered the atomic age. President Harry Truman warned the Japanese that more bombs could be dropped:
“We are now prepared to obliterate more rapidly and completely every productive enterprise the Japanese have above ground in any city. We shall destroy their docks, their factories and their communications. Let there be no mistake: We shall completely destroy Japan’s power to make war. It was to spare the Japanese people from utter destruction that the ultimatum of July 26 was issued at Potsdam. Their leaders promptly rejected that ultimatum. If they do not now accept our terms, they may expect a rain of ruin from the air, the like of which has never been seen on this Earth. Behind this air attack will follow sea and land forces in such numbers and power as they have not yet seen and with the fighting skill of which they are already well aware.”
U.S. military leaders waited for the Japanese government to announce its surrender, but that didn’t come. So on Aug. 9, another bomb — this one a plutonium-fueled device nicknamed Fat Man — was dropped on Nagasaki by the crew of Bockscar.
Following this attack, about 40,000 of the city’s 263,000 residents died that day and another 20,000 to 40,000 eventually succumbed to radiation sickness. Surprisingly, the Japanese still did not surrender.
It wasn’t until Aug. 15 when Emperor Hirohito declared that Japan would accept the terms of unconditional surrender. Representatives of the Japanese government signed the agreement Sept. 2 on the deck of the USS Missouri, bringing World War II to a close.
U.S. troops had good reason to worry they would be deployed to invade Japan to end the fighting. Military leaders cited the potential loss of life to justify the use of atomic bombs over Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
Plans had been developed for such an invasion, which would have been catastrophic. However, some critics believe that Japan surrendered because its leaders were more concerned about the Soviet Union declaring war on the island nation on Aug. 8. More than 1.6 million Soviet troops poured into the Chinese city of Manchuria, which was controlled by the Japanese.
Nuclear weapons became a fact of life, one that we’ve perilously tiptoed around for 75 years. Hiroshima and Nagasaki have so far been the only areas struck by such bombs in conflict.
The major world powers possessing nuclear missiles have too much to lose to consider using them. The fear, though, has long been that rogue states or radical groups willing to sacrifice themselves will obtain a nuclear device or dirty bomb and wreak havoc.
Sadly, it’s too late to put the nuclear genie back in the bottle. We as a society have had to live with the ramifications of introducing the atomic weapon into modern warfare and being the only nation to use it offensively.
Those who died in Hiroshima and Nagasaki paid a horrendous price for their country’s aggression. Japan willfully attacked us at Pearl Harbor and refused to surrender when presented the opportunity.
But numerous countries now have nuclear bombs that are substantially more destructive, and using them can no longer be limited to a single target. The survival of our entire planet is at stake. So it’s our obligation to remain vigilant against malevolent forces acquiring this technology and possibly starting another global conflict.
