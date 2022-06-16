As long as modern roadways have been in existence, potholes have plagued municipal governments.
The sizes of potholes range from annoying to hazardous. Public officials dread hearing about them because their presence is one of the most frequent complaints from constituents.
And communities just can’t seem to get rid of them. As soon as some get filled, others pop up.
Watertown is taking a proactive approach to identifying potholes within the city. Members of the City Council agreed to offer residents an app on their smartphone to report potholes and check updates on if they’ve been filled.
The city will spend $22,000 to allow people to use a mobile platform called SeeClickFix. Residents can take a photo of a pothole with their phone, have it geo-located and submit it to the city through the app. In addition, people can use SeeClickFix to report code violations to Watertown authorities.
City IT manager David S. Wurzburg attended a meeting of Advantage Watertown last week to discuss this new development. He also updated members of the group on how the city’s new website will benefit everyone living here.
“The city chose EvoGov Inc., a Colorado company that works with municipalities, to redesign the city’s website in 2020. The company was paid $14,800,” according to a story published Saturday by the Watertown Daily Times. “City officials talked to several other firms but was impressed with EvoGov’s capabilities. The new website makes it easier for city departments to submit information about work that they’re doing that is relevant to residents, Mr. Wurzburg said. … It also makes it easier for residents to pay water and other bills and find information about city births and deaths and dog licenses.”
Using technology that most people now possess to improve interaction is a smart move. It’s good that Watertown will offer the SeeClickFix app and has enhanced its website.
Potholes will still drive us crazy. But it’s now easier to pinpoint where they are — which, hopefully, will shorten the time it takes to get them filled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.