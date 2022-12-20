An immigration deal for Dreamers is out of reach

Norma Ramirez speaks Oct. 12 during a round table discussion on the DACA program in Las Vegas. Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune News Service

NEW YORK — To hear Sen. Joe Manchin, pro-immigrant advocates are getting way too excited over the prospect of a deal in the lame duck Congress that would allow for the legalization of 2 million Dreamers, immigrants brought illegally into the country as minors by their parents.

“I don’t see any movement there,” he told a forum on the benefits of immigration hosted by the Hamilton Project at the Brookings Institution. “They think it’s weak on border security.”

