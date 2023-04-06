Can Powell’s Fed afford to ignore geopolitics?

In mid-March, the Federal Reserve raised rates by 25 basis points, signaling further rate hikes ahead. Paul Brady/Dreamstime/Tribune News Service

NEW YORK — Paul Volcker is mostly remembered fondly in the United States as the Federal Reserve chairman who restored stability to an economy gone wild. South of the border, how-ever, he is often remembered as the man who brought the world down.

As Tyler Cowen put it in a column a few years ago, the Latin American debt crises triggered by U.S. interest rates that Volcker hiked to nearly 20% in 1980 and 1981 amount, by some measure, to “the worst financial disaster the world had ever seen.” In 1980, the region’s GDP per head exceeded the world average. By the end of the decade it amounted to only 85%.

