My car broke down one night on Route 9 outside of Plattsburgh. I was on my way home from WEAV-AM where I worked the last on-air shift of the day. We signed off at 1 a.m. and I would race the 10 miles home to get to Plattsburgh before the bars and the sub shops closed for the evening.
I only made it 5 miles this night when my car’s engine stopped behaving like an engine. I coasted into the parking lot of a marina and weighed my options.
I was 5 miles from Plattsburgh but maybe 6 or 7 miles from my house. It was 5 degrees below zero. I had cross-country skis in the car because I often skied before work. I figured I could cover the 5 miles to the city quickly on skis. But I decided to walk.
Surely a passing motorist would pick up a nice guy like me walking along a road on a cold night.
There weren’t a lot of cars, but there were a few. Not one even slowed down as I trudged through the cold and snow.
I was getting close to town when I saw a light off in the distance. It was a bit of white light coming from the front of a little country store near the community of Cliff Haven.
It was a phone booth. It had to be. I could call my dad who would come and get me. I would have to get a lecture on car maintenance, but it would be worth it
When I reached the store my jaw dropped. It was not a phone booth. The light was coming from a vending machine. A live bait vending machine for ice fishermen.
When I tell this story to friends this is when I say, “So, at least I had something to eat while I was walking.”
But, what I said that night was, “I gotta get outta here.”
It took a while, but I eventually did. I spent almost 20 years where the winter was hardly a factor.
I moved back eight years ago with just a bit of dread.
What I have discovered is that my dread was silly.
The first winter I was here was particularly cold, but rather than lament, I embraced it. I bought snow shoes and hiked, I went to hockey games, I went to basketball games. I got up early and exercised outside while the sun came up.
I have enjoyed the long slow autumn this year, but I was disappointed that there wasn’t more snow to shovel in Canton last weekend.
I have developed a theory of winter relativity. If you enjoy winter it goes by fast. If you hate winter it drags on forever.
My theory of winter relativity might just be a factor of my age. Post 60, everything seems to fly by. But when you have a theory, you need to stick by it.
Tom Graser is the editor of the St. Lawrence Plaindealer. His favorite vending machine was in Hawkins Hall at SUNY Plattsburgh. For 35 cents it dispensed a lava-hot cup of horrible coffee. It was horrible and impossible to drink but you can’t beat 35 cents.
