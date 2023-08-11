End of an era: Ellen says goodbye to Over Coffee

It was in the fall of 1978 that I stopped at the Massena Observer office which at the time was located on Main Street. I had given a friend a ride to Massena to do her shopping, while her car was being repaired. She had asked to stop at the Observer so she could renew her subscription. I went into the office to renew her subscription for her. As I stepped to the front counter, Editor Pat McKeown called to me from her desk in the news room.
Pat asked me to be a correspondent covering the news in my area, which for Editor Pat included Bombay, Fort Covington and Akwesasne as well as the Salmon River School District.
“I cannot possibly do that,” I immediately responded, adding, “I attended college to teach.”
I had taught until our sons Joel and Gregg were born and then I “retired” to become a fulltime wife and mother – a job I enjoyed completely. Pat reminded me of the comments I had made to her in recent months – complaints that there was only news coverage of the community where we lived when the news was “bad” news. I would stop at the office and make sure to tell Editor Pat about the beautiful people who were my neighbors.
Editor Pat reminded me of my call for good news and continuing coverage of events in our area, and once again asked me to cover that news. She explained she would assist with the details of how copy should be written. How could I say no, this was exactly what I had been urging the Observer to do. I began to cover school board meetings and town board meetings.
A dear friend Alex Mithell was excited about the thought of coverage and introduced me to friends and neighbors including the Snye Homemakers. What a joy - each visit was the most wonderful experience, with Alex making the introductions. We were welcomed with shared meals, coffee and the most amazing time together.
I typed my stories on my typewriter in our home on copy paper (yes, I actually predated the computer!) and took them to the office where Editor Pat would take her magic marker and show me what should be in a lead - what should be included and what should not be. I learned about journalism through experience and books read. I continued to learn and tell others how beautiful the people are in our community and in the communities that are nearby. Each one I met was marvelous – so kind and caring.
I became a correspondent for the then Massena Observer in February of 1979. I was told I would be a “stringer.” It was explained I would count the column inches that were printed in the newspaper (not necessarily all that I had written!) and I would be paid by the printed inch.
My new role at the newspaper was announced in a column. Editor Pat McKeown wrote a column “Bits and Pieces.” In her Feb. 6 column it was announced I would cover the news of the area where I lived. What a joy that has been. I have met so many beautiful, talented and kind people.
Initially I would ask The Gardener, who did know how to take pictures, to not only take the pictures which would accompany my stories, but to develop them in the darkroom in our home. Since he had a full-time job, he worked to instruct me in the workings of his camera so I could take the photos for each story. We predated the amazing phones we have today which can ben used to not only take photos but send them to others. Each picture taken was printed in our home and carried to the office for use in the newspaper.
Sports Editor Rick Ahfield also shared his sports knowledge and instructed me on which athlete to make sure I had photos of. What fun it was to take action shots of the sports in our area and have all the scores in readiness. The sports photos were placed in the slot in the door for Editor Ahfield on a Sunday morning.
Ryne Martin was Editor in 1986 when our oldest son Joel graduated from Salmon River. It was Editor Ryne who asked me to write my first column. I had found column writing difficult -I wasn’t just reporting the story of others, but had to share my own story. Prior to that first column, I had been told to only write the facts of a story. “Just the facts” I had been instructed. And now editor Ryan wanted me to share my feelings as a mother with her oldest son leavng home. That column was written and included in the Observer.
I covered the news of my area until the early 1990s when the Observer became a daily newspaper. My deadlines were changed. I was then asked to file my stories at the office immediately after they had occurred. Prior to that I could drop off my stories whenever I might be in Massena. I found this new aspect of covering news difficult and resigned.
Editor Ryne Martin suggested writing this column. I thought about a column and visiting over coffee soon became a regular newspaper column where I would still be able to share the wonderful people I meet each day and my thoughts about life in the North Country.
What a joy it has been to meet so many who have been faithful column readers. I am truly amazed when I meet someone who asks if I am “Over Coffee with Ellen!” I will still promote joy and kindness and share verbally with friends the wonderful people I have the privilege of meeting each day, but feel it is now time to “retire” from meeting deadlines each week. Our time visiting on a Wednesday morning and now a Friday morning will cease for now.
Please know how grateful I am to Editor Pat McKewon for seeing a need for coverage of news (and listening to a complaining subscriber!) and the wonderful people I meet each day. And thanks, too, to Editor Ryne Martin for suggesting this column and being supportive of my shared thoughts each week. My heartfelt thanks to each one who has shared their knowledge of journalism, for each of you who has let me tell your story and to each one who has read so faithfully. I will miss looking each week for events and people to share with you. I will continue to look forward to visits in person – at a lunch counter or dining room table or a coffee shop on Main Street. With my heartfelt gratitude for sharing your lives with me and for your many kindnesses. What an absolute joy my time has been with the Massena Observer and Courier-Observer.
BIRTHDAY WISHES
My warmest birthday wishes are sent this week to Mike Gagne. Mike will celebrate his birthday on Aug. 13. What a fine gentleman. I have always enjoyed visiting with Mike. Although that joy doesn’t include football season. Mike is an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and on days when his Steelers play my favorite team the NY Jets, the conversation, I hate to admit, is usually one of Mike’s joys!
Take a moment this week and stop at The Salon on Main Street and wish Mike a very happy birthday!
WITH THANKS
My thanks to Darcy in the check-out aisle at Walmart. She has been so helpful and kind as we have checked out with our purchases. I have learned in Darcy’s check-out aisle there is a survey you can complete on the credit card machine nearby. Some time ago I mentioned hoping there would be a place to express my pleasure over the service provided. There is a rating that appears – quickly on the screen. My advice is to mark the rating before placing you credit card in the machine. As soon as the credit card is entered the rating disappears.
The first time through Darcy’s aisle I missed rating her marvelous assistance. Thankfully I stopped again later in the week and there was Darcy. How marvelous – to be able to rate her excellent assistance before paying. With thanks, Darcy.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“Joy does not simply happen to us. We have to choose joy and keep choosing it every day.” Henri Nouwen
