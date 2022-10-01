Entrepreneurs put a spell on me

I have lived in Northern New York for most of my life. Still, until I moved to St. Lawrence County, I always struggled to spell Gouverneur.
Moving here, working at a newspaper and learning how to spell Gouverneur (but not Rensselaer, I have to admit) came with a bonus.
I learned how to spell entrepreneur.
That word used to be a struggle for me. I am an OK speller, but not always the most careful typist. So, a complicated word like entrepreneur can take on some odd configurations that baffle even the most intelligent artificially intelligent spell checker.
Being able to spell entrepreneur came in handy this weekend when I attended the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce Craft, Food & Wine Open Air Market at the Power and Equipment Museum in Madrid.
The place was teeming with entrepreneurs. I guess I didn’t have to spell entrepreneur, but if I had to I was ready.
These weren’t folks who crochet doilies while watching TV. The 60 or so vendors at the market were talented artists, business people, sales persons and marketers.
Brooke E. Rouse, tourism director for the chamber, told me the secret was the vendors at the market were carefully curated. The rule was everything sold had to be handmade or value added. There was definitely a lot of value.
The variety was nothing short of stunning.
Soap makers, wine makers, bee keepers, farmers, sign makers, fabric artists, painters, potters, distillers and on and on and on.
Brooke told me that one reason for having the market in September is that, if you haven’t noticed, the big box stores and online giants are already starting to market their Christmas wares.
Right behind those skeletons and pumpkins is an army of Santas and holly ready to dominate the commercial retail space for nearly three full months.
“This is our first opportunity to remind people to shop early and shop local,” Brooke said.
It didn’t feel like Christmas Saturday. It was a glorious fall day.
A bright blue sky, peppered with white puffy clouds dappled the sunshine over the museum grounds.
Flocks of geese flew back and forth filling the air with their distinctive honks accented by the occasional volley of gunfire from hunters way off in the distance.
Something like 2,000 people came out to shop. Everyone, from my standpoint, seemed to be having a great time. I only saw one grumpy child.
I am not a shopper. I am a grab-and-go kind of guy. But, I found myself staying much longer than I thought I would.
I made a few laps around the stalls, finding something new each time. I bought some soap, made by the person who took my money. I bought a barbecue rub made by the person who took my money. And, I thought about the entrepreneurs, who worked all week to produce their products and then worked on the weekend to not just sell their products but to spread the word for future sales. Then they packed up their goods, folded up their tables and tents and banners and went home that night to unpack their cars, put their products away and likely sit down at the computer to do a little bookkeeping before going to bed.
There is another show coming up at Maxcy Hall at SUNY Potsdam on Dec. 3. Still a little early for Christmas shopping for me, but I will likely be there, if only to admire the entrepreneurs.
Tom Graser is the editor of the St. Lawrence Plaindealer. Once he nearly sold a cartoon to a British online magazine. The person who wrote the story liked it, but the editor wanted something good.
