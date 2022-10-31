I may buy because the rent is just too damn high

Escalating rents are causing many people to consider whether it’s better for them to buy their own homes. Dreamstime/Tribune News Service

NEW YORK — With rents skyrocketing across the United States — and even more so in New York City — this once die-hard renter is faced with a reckoning about whether it finally makes more sense to buy.

Sure, there’s always been a premium to live in New York and other major cities, but rental costs have become not only outrageous, but also wildly unpredictable.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.