Every trophy means something

I played football on Pope Air Force Base in Fayetteville, N.C. in the late ’60s. The first team I was on was the Tigers. The name of the team was selected by the players. I voted against it. The Tigers were a baseball team. It didn’t make sense to my third grade self.
We played and lost every game that season. Yes, I got a trophy and I kept it for many years. “Everybody gets a trophy” is not new. I liked the trophy, because I liked the team. It reminded me of the fun we had. We played hard, lost every game and had fun. I liked practice even more than I liked games.
At about the same time, I got a trophy for bowling. That one was for most improved average. I wasn’t as fond of that one. Maybe because, to get the most improved average you had to start out with a very low average, or maybe because getting something on a team is more fun than getting something on your own. Maybe that’s just me.
I have been on a lot of teams since the Pope Air Force Base Tigers, both athletic and work. I have never figured it out but I think, despite a slow start, my win/loss record is in positive numbers.
That losing season with the Tigers taught me that you don’t have to win to have fun and my subsequent success taught me that if you keep playing, if you keep working, you will eventually win or at least come to terms with where your talents lie.
If you were at the Big Wheel races at the Canton Dairy Festival last Friday, you got to see a young boy demonstrate the joy of playing hard, winning and being gracious in victory.
I was photographing the event and not considering writing about it.
There were just three heats and I shot the first two from the side of the road near the finish line.
For the final race I moved behind the finish line. I have avoided this position because behind the finish line were a bunch of volunteers set up to catch the kids as they raced over the line.
When I take pictures of kids I try to get down to their level and that would not be possible mixed in with the trike-catchers.
When the race started, I was looking through the viewfinder and could see the entire field. I was immediately drawn to a kid in a middle lane. He flew off the line with his head tilted forward and his eyes fixed on the finish line. He quickly left everyone behind and was a clear winner.
Rainer Infante knew what he was doing, I learned later. It was his third and final year in the Big Wheel Races and he won each time he entered.
When Rainer was presented with the prize for winning, a brand new Big Wheel, a prize he clearly earned, he gave it to the racer who came in second.
He had outgrown that style of tricycle, his father said, and they had decided before the race that he would give up his prize, if he won.
Every trophy teaches a lesson — team work, perseverance, constant improvement, graciousness.
In my view, Rainer won that race before it even started.
Tom Graser is the editor of the St. Lawrence Plaindealer. The first award he ever won as a member of the media was a chicken wing eating contest. He kept that trophy for many years until his nieces took it to pass on to another winner.
