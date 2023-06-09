Every trophy means something

Having fun is what competition is all about. Tom Graser/Plaindealer

I played football on Pope Air Force Base in Fayetteville, N.C. in the late ’60s. The first team I was on was the Tigers. The name of the team was selected by the players. I voted against it. The Tigers were a baseball team. It didn’t make sense to my third grade self.

We played and lost every game that season. Yes, I got a trophy and I kept it for many years. “Everybody gets a trophy” is not new. I liked the trophy, because I liked the team. It reminded me of the fun we had. We played hard, lost every game and had fun. I liked practice even more than I liked games.

