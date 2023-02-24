Editor’s note: Cary R. Brick served as executive assistant to U.S. Rep. Robert C. McEwen and congressional chief of staff for U.S. Rep. David O’Brien Martin, both of St. Lawrence County, and John M. McHugh of Jefferson County during a Washington career spanning 30 years. He was asked by Times editors to share recollections of the 1977-1981 presidential term of Jimmy Carter.
The death of a president is always a sad day for the nation. Whatever one may think of a former president’s policies or performance on the world stage, the simple fact is that the majority of American voters selected him to lead our nation. That is a heavy burden. Such is the case of Jimmy Carter, just as it will be for his successors.
He served our nation in a different era of American politics. He was in the White House in a time of political civility. There was no name calling. There was no dark cloud casting a shadow of ugliness over Washington. As is the case of any president, Jimmy Carter had his share of cheerleaders as well as detractors. Neither should define a president’s place in history.
Simply stated, his term in the White House cannot be fairly judged nor should it be compared to that of his successors. The immediate reaction among Washington spectators of the political scene is to declare winners and losers. The presidency is not like a Super Bowl or World Series. The presidency is not a game. Partisanship has no place in judging any former president. What can be judged is decency in public office. Jimmy Carter is a decent man, a good man dedicated to giving a hand of help to the helpless. Upon hearing the story of his final days, the following came to mind:
The relationship between a congressional office and the presidency can be smooth or complicated. It depends upon the existing relationships between the two individuals or their respective staffs. It’s all about building relationships.
And in those relationships, some examples come to mind:
If it can be easy if the member of Congress and the incoming president are from the same political party there is already a common ground upon which to build a working relationship. If a new president has served in the House or Senate, chances are pretty good they already know each other well or, at the very least to some degree.
For example, Gerald R. Ford Jr. came into the presidency after serving in the House. He and members of Congress knew each other because they had already served together. Such was the case of Ford and Northern New York Congressman Bob McEwen who asked Ford to meet with some Northern New York VIPs. Ford did one better, he suggested lunch. That happened because of a personal relationship.
Later, in the final days of his presidential campaign, Ford was scheduled to attend a rally in Syracuse. Congressman McEwen was invited to attend and arrangements were made. I accompanied McEwen and expected to find myself sitting in the back row. Instead, because a Ford staffer recognized me, I was approached by a Secret Service man who handed me a lapel pin with the “security code color of the day” to give me close access to Ford. I not only got that, but a hand-held walkie-talkie tuned to a private Secret Service channel to allow me to hear the whereabouts of the president from the moment he landed in Syracuse. That could never have come about had there not been a personal relationship between the congressman and the president.
Such was not the case with Jimmy Carter.
He campaigned as the “anti-Washington” candidate and was elected. Being “anti-Washington” he surrounded himself with Georgia-based political novices and for some time saw the Congress as outsiders. It took months, if not years, to develop Capitol Hill relationships. His people and Capitol Hill had no background and no relationships.
Later came Ronald Reagan, also an anti-Washington finger-pointer. That said, he turned to some people with Capitol Hill know-how who quickly established relationships between Reagan and Capitol Hill. The story often told in D.C. was that conservative Reagan and the liberal Speaker of the House Thomas “Tip” O’Neil, a consummate Boston Democratic politician who had nothing in common politically, played cards and swapped stories in the evening.
Another example of the importance of “closeness” that Jimmy Carter didn’t understand, is one such between Congressman Dave Martin, a Canton Republican, and his Democratic colleagues. Martin went to Congress knowing how to establish himself with his fellow Republicans but his first goal was to establish relationships with Democrats. He did so, easily. Believe it or not, it started out with north country maple syrup.
The new Fort Drum was built upon the political relationships Martin built with his warm-weather Southern colleagues who had no use for what they called “Fort Snowbank.” First, for the selection of Drum as home to the 10th Mountain Division and second for the funds to build the installation itself. I am currently writing a history of that effort which will contain some previously unknown stories. That will be presented to the Fort Drum Museum for historical purposes.
Jimmy Carter will certainly have a place in history for his successes, but he didn’t know the importance of relationships until it was too late in his administration. Perhaps he might have been elected for a second term had he known the importance of relationships with Congress.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.