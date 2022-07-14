Find your passion and share it

The best part of working for a newspaper and the best part of reading a newspaper is that every edition gives you a peak into the life of people in your community.
We can use these little glimpses to take measure of ourselves, to see how others live, to imagine how our lives could be different.
In all the years I have been talking to people for newspaper stories, the one constant I have found is that the most successful people (let’s not talk about measuring success now) are the ones who are passionate about what they do.
Last week we ran a story about Meg McGovern, the amazing Canton Central School swim coach who has wracked up 119 straight dual-meet wins and was recently named the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Coach of the Year, as well as the National Federation of State High School Associations Northeast Regional Coach of the Year.
Jake Newman reported that wins and losses are not how she measures success.
“The quantitative stats are impressive and help paint a picture of success, but McGovern finds the less apparent victories sweeter. Watching athletes conquer a new stroke, break a record or find a new way to help the team are the memories that stick with her. And, of course, watching those athletes develop a passion for the sport is something McGovern cherishes,” Newman wrote.
Bill and Melanie Locy know something about passing on a passion. For 10 years, they have sponsored a free fishing camp for kids ages 7 to 11 at their backyard pond.
The kids at the camp range from those who have never held a fishing pole to those who come with their own tackle boxes filled with lures and other equipment.
“We want to make sure every kid catches a fish,” Melanie told me as she bated hooks on poles to get extra lines in the water.
“Wild Bill” Locy could hardly contain himself, patrolling the perimeter of the pond, casting out bait to see where the fish might be biting.
When we think of news, we instinctively think of bad news. But, if we look at a newspaper carefully, we see that it is filled with good news.
Take a look at the calendar on the front page — that is, essentially, a list of people sharing their passions with the community. The sports section is filled with accomplishments. There are stories about community events, pictures of people enjoying themselves, columns from experts who want to share their knowledge.
When I was the editor of the Malone Telegram in the 1990s, I overheard a reporter telling a source about the placement of a story on the front page.
“It is a big deal,” she said. “He is putting your story in the spot where he usually puts the story about the Oklahoma bombing.”
We let the bad news dominate our conscience when we don’t have to. We focus on the people bent on tearing down when there are so many people doing the opposite.
Let’s focus on the Meg McGoverns and the Bill and Melanie Locys in our lives. Lets share our passions and appreciate the passions of others.
Tom Graser is the editor of the St. Lawrence Plaindealer. He is passionate about perfecting a D chord on his ukulele.
