FISU games brought great memories, better reputation

I was worried when I got to Roos House on the afternoon of the first hockey game of the FISU World University Games. I got there early because I needed to pick up my media pass and figure out where I could go and what I could do. I didn’t want to get stuck in a giant crowd of fans while I looked for my media contact.
I am always worried about being late. I buy concert tickets the minute they go on sale for shows I know will never sell out.
I didn’t need to worry. I met Gus on the path from the parking lot to the arena, he handed me my overly large badge on a lanyard and we walked to the security checkpoint inside the front door.
I put my laptop bag in a bin, walked through the magnetometer (when did you learn they were called that?) and looked around the lobby teeming with people who were either wearing sky blue attire or Smoky Bear hats.
I have been to several events at Roos House, where it took a lot of work to get around the lobby.
The FISU hockey opener was not one of those.
It’s early, I thought. People are still at work, I thought. Where is everybody, I thought?
After all, I had to skip two meetings to get there and then had to leave the game early to get to another meeting. I go to many meetings and am not the busiest person I know.
The game started at 4:30 p.m. At about 5 p.m. I looked around and noticed that the crowd had slowly grown.
It was still mostly staff and security, but there were some fans and some were small groups of 10 or 12 who came together.
The game was Latvia vs. Japan; there was a smattering of Japanese and Latvian flags in the audience.
The Latvian team was having a bad day. Their gear arrived just a few minutes before their morning warm-up skate; apparently, not all of it was there. It seemed like everyone was sleepy or jetlagged, except the Japanese players, who came out hard and fast and stayed that way — at least until I left at the end of the second period.
The folks there got to see a lopsided yet well-played match.
It was the first game and the crowds grew through the week.
Canton middle school sixth graders showed up for Sweden vs. Czech Republic match on Thursday morning. According to FISU volunteer John Taillon, they cheered heartily for the Swedish team, much to the delight of a small contingent of Swedish fans who shared flags with the kids.
Reports are that the best-attended games are, unsurprisingly, the games that feature the teams from Canada and the U.S.
I am excited about the gold medal match on Sunday and then it will be gone. But the games leave behind an indelible mark on our community. Long after the volunteers have worn out their sky-blue coats and mittens, there will be memories held by those sixth graders and all the other school children and families who attended the games.
We have a reputation now, along with Potsdam, for having the facilities and the access to volunteers to run a world-class, big-deal event.
It is only January. 2023 is off to a fantastic start.
Tom Graser is the editor of the St. Lawrence Plaindealer. A couch in Plattsburgh was as close as he got to the 1976 Olympics in Montreal and the 1980 Olympics in Lake Placid. It was the same couch.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.