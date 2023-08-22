I would give anything to be a fly on the wall when Jim Buckley meets up with those Founding Fathers to talk about today’s Washington. I know the goings-on in our nation’s capital and in the nation in the post-January 6th era troubled him deeply. As a former member of the senate, he had the privilege of sitting in -the Senate chamber at any time of his choosing, but he chose not to do so. “I have enough heartache reading the newspapers and watching cable television news coverage of the rhetoric, why would I want to see it up close and personal,” he said to me not long ago from his assisted living apartment in Bethesda, not too far from Capitol Hill.
Together, we wondered how John Marshall who played an instrumental role in defining our democracy would react to the divisiveness in our country. Again, we agreed “Not too well.”
Lastly, I say to my friend, “Jim, knowing you, walking in your shadow and sharing so many times together, has been an honor and privilege that this son of Watertown would never have dreamed possible. Thank you. May you rest in peace. Respectfully, CRB.”
Cary Brick served on Capitol Hill for 30 years. First, as executive assistant to Congressman Robert C. McEwen and later as chief of staff for two McEwen successors, David Martin of Canton, and John McHugh of Watertown. He began his career as a reporter and copy editor for the Watertown Daily Times following his graduation from Syracuse University in 1967. He began his congressional career in 1969 and retired in 2000.
