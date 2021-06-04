The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to warn against travel to Canada and while parts of the world are beginning to reopen, the U.S.-Canadian border remains closed. Largely because of that, the Fort LaPresentation Association decided in April to postpone the annual Founder’s Weekend Re-enactment for a second year.
It was a tough call. But much of the audience for the event comes from Canada as do many of the re-enactors and participants. Without them, it’s not possible to present a full military re-enactment and living history event. A scaled down re-enactment might have been possible but that would have damaged the event’s reputation and fort directors felt that needed to be protected to ensure the event’s success in the future.
But that doesn’t mean there won’t be a summer event at the fort site. Directors of the association are brainstorming ideas and one scheduled event will be a Plein Air (painting outdoors) and Artist Markete Sept. 25 with a rain date of the 26th. And they’ve also been busy with other activities such as rewriting the association’s bylaws, completing the acquisition of the Duffy property which sits on the actual fort site, and wrapping up plans for a major project to repair and protect the shorelines of the Oswegatchie and St. Lawrence Rivers from the erosion that has caused significant damage over the years. That project is funded by a state grant.
The association has also revamped its website to make it more appealing in reporting on fort activities, promoting local history and driving membership in the association. I am managing the site and suggestions for improving its design and usefulness are most welcome.
And, the association conducted a successful fund-raising campaign in partnership with the Northern New York Community Foundation where it matched a $10,000 grant, thus providing a permanent endowment to ensure the continuation of the organization going forward.
Acquisition of the Duffy property has long been an association goal and the greater Ogdensburg community should be appreciative of Tom Duffy’s decision to not only ensure that this highly historic site will be forever protected, but that artifacts recovered in previous digs now being curated by the State Museum and SUNY Potsdam will also be preserved. The association’s mission as detailed in its mission statement on the web site is to educate, collect, preserve and maintain this history.
And, two teams of Clarkson University student engineers are designing a bridge to reconnect a peninsula that used to carry a ferry dock to transfer railroad cars across the St. Lawrence River to Ontario. A former property owner later cut into the peninsula turning it into an island.
The students are designing a 40-foot, eight-foot-wide pedestrian bridge to span the water to give future visitors access to the 300-foot-long island which has impressive views of the river upstream and downstream. With those plans, the association can seek grant funding.
“The association’s overall goal is to reconstruct the original fort and turn this lovely site into an attractive historical place that people will want to visit,” says President Barbara O’Keefe. “The Founders Weekend Re-enactment that takes place every July attracts hundreds of people from the U.S. and Canada. Having a bridge so that people can access the island is a very important piece of this larger vision.”
Of course, the ultimate mission is to eventually build an historically accurate reconstruction of Fort La Presentation and related structures, an expensive proposition by one estimate up to $12 million. Meanwhile, the association needs your support to continue these efforts as well as maintaining the trails at the site.
Please visit the website at fort1749.org and click on the Join and Support tab for information on becoming a member of the Fort La Presentation Association, purchasing a personalized brick in the Abbe Picquet Memorial Plaza or an interpretive panel, tree or bench, or volunteering for any of the fort’s activities.
Ted Como is a member of the Board of Directors of the Fort La Presentation Association
