You’re approaching one of the seven railroad grade crossings in Canton (I’m counting the one behind Kinney’s, even though it may not technically be “in” Canton), when suddenly red lights begin to wink at you – left/right, left/right – as gates with reflective coating and more blinking red lights start to descend. You grumble and slow to a stop.
Momentarily, two or three pulsing, thrumming locomotives charge across your path, horns dopplering – long-long-short-long -- as they speed past. You observe that they have yellow snouts and, beneath layers of grime, blue sides emblazoned with “CSX” in huge yellow letters.
Ever wonder what “CSX” stands for?
Hang on; this can get more than a little complicated. Let’s see if we can squeeze it into a manageable nutshell.
That big yellow “CSX” is the corporate logo of CSX Transportation, a subsidiary of CSX Corporation, one of those diversified transportation mega-companies, which is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. That’s right, the people who run the railroad that bisects Canton work in a gleaming office complex in Florida. The logo derives, by way of years of mergers, bankruptcy settlements, buyouts, take-overs and other corporate voodoo impossible to explain in anything short of a macroeconomics textbook, from the former Chesapeake & Ohio Railroad, which used to run from Virginia to the Midwest. Today, boasts its website, CSX maintains some 21,000 miles of track from Montreal and Boston to New Orleans and Chicago and down to the Sunshine State. You snowbirders may see the same locomotives plowing through, say, Orlando, that you waited for, drumming your fingers impatiently on your steering wheel, in Canton. Or in St. Louis or Atlanta or Dayton, Ohio, should you find yourself in any of those cities, or scores of smaller places in between. In an era when they’ve gotten bigger and fewer under pressure for efficiency and survival, it’s one of the largest of only a handful of major railroads left in North America.
Now that we know what CSX stands for, how many miles per gallon would you guess those locomotives muster? They must be gas hogs, right?
Wrong. They’re diesel-electric hybrids. They work like this: A little diesel fuel cranks them up, but once they get going they generate and run on their own electricity. Railroad officials claim they therefore get around 450 mpg. If only our auto makers could be so smart.
Unlike passenger trains, which Canton hasn’t seen since 1965 and almost certainly never will again, our freights don’t operate on any schedule. Friends who live near the Pleasant Street crossing say they average about four per 24 hours. One or two often screech through in the wee hours of the night, no doubt waking up half of Canton, especially in the summer when we have our windows open. One seems to appear on Sunday mornings, diabolically interrupting the worshipful serenity of half a dozen church services in town. Worse, their horns are never on the same pitch as those church choirs are.
Okay, that’s the front of the train, and a little economic history behind those big yellow letters flying by, at least for now. But what about the rest of it – what about all those cars the locomotives are dragging along behind them? That’s a topic for our next Occasion, when we will also discuss the source of our headline.
