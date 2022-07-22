You’re approaching one of the seven railroad grade crossings in Canton (I’m counting the one behind Kinney’s, even though it may not technically be “in” Canton), when suddenly red lights begin to wink at you – left/right, left/right – as gates with reflective coating and more blinking red lights start to descend. You grumble and slow to a stop.

Momentarily, two or three pulsing, thrumming locomotives charge across your path, horns dopplering – long-long-short-long -- as they speed past. You observe that they have yellow snouts and, beneath layers of grime, blue sides emblazoned with “CSX” in huge yellow letters.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.