Nintendo must plot an exit from Switch’s uncharted territory

LJ Hale poses with Luigi and Mario at Super Nintendo World on Jan. 12 in Los Angeles The theme park opened to the public on Feb. 17. Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times/Tribune News Service

NEW YORK — The moment that Nintendo investors have dreaded for years is finally here: peak Switch. Sales of its mainstay console are falling along with profits.

The Kyoto firm cut its outlook for the year ending March to 18 million units after a disappointing holiday season. During the height of the pandemic, it shifted nearly 29 million machines.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.