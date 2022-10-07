According to a nation-wide report, only 47% of adult Americans read literature. The rate of decline in literary reading is increasing, and it’s happening among all education levels and age groups. The steepest decline is with young adults.
This decline could be caused by a number of factors, but it does correlate with the increased use of electronic media, including the Internet, social media, video games, and portable digital devices.
In reversing this trend and getting young adults and children more interested in reading, there are several things we can do to help.
As parents and grandparents, we can tell our kids and grandkids about some of the good books we enjoyed as youngsters and explain why we liked them. It has been proven that reading aloud to preschoolers on a daily basis, or even three or four times a week, can greatly improve their success in school and their chances of graduating.
In buying birthday or holiday gifts — for young relatives, neighbors, or friend, — clothes and games are great, but we can also include some books, either old reliable classics or new best-sellers.
Public libraries have many helpful services. Most of them have pamphlets describing the newest boos that have come out. They also have different section of books now: for children in primary school, for juveniles in middle school, and for young adults in high school.
Some libraries even have reading groups so kids can read the same book at the same time and share their ideas and opinions as they go from chapter to chapters.
We can encourage older kids to browse through the section with magazines and periodicals that include so many different areas: sports, travel, animals, cars, fashion, personal health, and so on.
Just for kick, try reading a young people’s book yourself, either one of your old favorites or a brand new one. I’m eighty years old, and this summer I read three library books from the kid’s sections.
