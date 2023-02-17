Halftime show was educational

When the Super Bowl rolls around every year, I am amazed at what the Roman numerals mean. I was seven years old when they played the first contest. I was very football-aware back then. I could rattle off all the Super Bowl winners for a long time.
I can do that today, but only because of the supercomputer in my pocket.
For several years, the Super Bowl has been the only football game I watch on TV.
I like football, but there are many better ways to spend a Sunday afternoon than parked in front of the flat screen.
Watching the Super Bowl reminds me of my football-obsessed youth. My brother and I played football in the backyard with a sock stuffed with paper and other socks because our official NFL football was accidentally kicked into a fire and popped. We had to wait for a big event like a birthday or Christmas to get a new one.
I started playing youth tackle football in third grade. I broke my wrist in JV football and never missed a practice.
When I made varsity, I joked that my nickname was “Who Hasn’t Been In Yet?” because that’s what the coaches called me. I loved every minute of it.
Now, one game a year is enough.
I used to be critical of the halftime shows. The artists were rarely my favorites.
I changed my attitude a few years ago when I realized it was foolish to wish each year for a super band mashup of Tom Waits, Todd Rundgren and Elvis Costello.
Now I consider the halftime show educational.
I was aware of Rihanna before the game, but just barely. I knew she was a singer and I assumed I knew a few of her songs from 30-second clips on TikTok, and I was right.
While watching her performance, I realized I used to be aware of popular music.
We had pop radio stations at my workplaces. Most cars only had radios. We listened to the same AM station every morning and left the house each day when the C&L Well Drilling Jingle played.
Now, the radio never plays music. I listen to a playlist of songs that lean heavily on only a few artists and tend to date back to the ’90s.
Monday morning, I turned the radio from NCPR to Mix 96. I decided it was time to connect with the zeitgeist. It was time to get back in tune with the popular kids.
I heard a lot of full length TikTok songs and the day passed quickly with the sound of the times playing quietly in the background.
Maybe next year, when the Super Bowl comes along, the halftime show will be more fun and less educational.
Tom Graser is the editor of the St. Lawrence Plaindealer. This column marks the first time the phrase zeitgeist has appeared in an item written by Graser. Achievement unlocked.
