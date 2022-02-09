Hometown athlete hits the international stage

‘Good Luck in Beijing — Jonny Gustafson” the banner announces proudly as you begin your drive down Main Street entering downtown Massena.
I had read an article in the Courier Observer about the young man who was being wished well and his Massena connections. I was interested in learning more about the amazing accomplishments of Jonny Gustafson — an Olympic athlete from Massena.
When I arrived home Sunday morning, The Gardener was watching the Winter Olympic Games. The competition being aired at that moment was the men’s luge. We had the marvelous opportunity of watching Massena’s Jonny Gustafson compete.
How difficult this journey must have been for this young man and his family. What dedication to training and preparation to compete at the Olympic level is beyond comprehension. I am impressed to think a young man from Massena/the north country qualified to earn a spot on the U.S. Olympic team competing as one of only three men representing the United States in the men’s single luge event.
I learned from Cap Carey’s article in the Courier Observer that Jonny Gustafson was a 2015 graduate of Massena High School and played on the varsity soccer team as a freshman and sophomore there.
“It’s always awesome to represent your hometown,” the Olympic athlete had told Journalist Cap Carey. “Massena is a winter sports home. It feels awesome.”
How impressive and awesome it was to hear the announcer say the name of the competitor at the top of the run, “Jonny Gustafson,” adding, “from Massena, New York”!
Everyone listening and watching learned this Olympic athlete’s hometown was Massena! When asked about the support, Jonny told the reporter, “It makes you feel good — it’s kinda nice.”
“A great run,” the announcer said of his final run that day. Although we do not live in Massena, we watched from our Bombay home and cheered on Jonny Gustafson.
And as the event was completed, we were also proud of Massena’s hometown Olympic hero. How proud you made us as we watched and cheered during your Olympic competition. (I honestly cannot imagine even traveling a few feet on a luge sled.)
What an amazing accomplishment to earn a spot on the USA Olympic team and to compete. Congratulations! Massena (and Bombay, too) are proud of you.
WARMEST WISHES
Gini Truax will celebrate her birthday Sunday. She is truly amazing, always there for anyone in need: family members, neighbors and friends. She also is someone who sends a card for special occasions, to say thank you or just to give a friend a lift on a difficult day.
My thanks, Gini, for always being there with a camera in hand to record the events of the day. And thanks, too, for keeping everyone in touch — through your calls and contacts made through email messages.
My warmest wishes, Gini, for a wonderful birthday. I am sure your husband, Bruce, as well as family and many friends throughout the north country (and California) will join me in wishing you a very Happy Birthday. Enjoy!
WITH THANKS
My thanks this week to the young woman behind the counter at the Akwesasne Convenience Store. There was an item I have searched for in recent weeks.
This one item has been designated as “out of stock” when ordering online. When shopping in person, I have found the shelves completely bare in the section of the store where I might normally find the item.
Last week, I stopped at the Convenience Store and found the item needed that day. How thrilled I was. I was delighted just to make the purchase.
The clerk was so pleasant and friendly making my checkout experience perfect. She made sure my change was exact and my items in readiness for me to carry them from the store.
Her kindness on a weekday morning meant a great deal. My heartfelt thanks — for the item needed and kindness during the check out. The north country is certainly a marvelous place to live and shop where clerks are caring during a simple checkout on a weekday morning.
KINDNESS ACTS
Last week, I told readers that there should be a kindness app where we could all register the extraordinary acts of kindness we experience during the week (the actions of the Akwesasne Convenience Store clerk would certainly be included).
I received a telephone call from a reader telling me she, too, had an act of kindness to share. Waiting while a dear friend received medical treatment, the caller thought coffee might be good.
She asked the nurse if the coffee shop in the hospital was open (this experience was in a large hospital in a different state). The coffee shop was closed, but the nurse said she knew where there was a cup of coffee.
This nurse in a large hospital fixed a tray complete with coffee, three creams and cookies for the one waiting during treatment. How very kind — certainly an act to record. The caller said she immediately thought of the suggested kindness app and knew this was an act of kindness to be shared.
VALENTINE’S DAY
Monday has been designated as Valentine’s Day. This is a holiday I absolutely love.
Although most think of this day as set aside to share our love as a couple, I think it should be expanded. This day should definitely be a day to remember each one we care about.
I have already received a beautiful card from a dear friend. That card, complete with hearts, touched my heart. It is such a wonderful demonstration of our friendship.
Take a moment this week and send a card or text message complete with a heart attached.
Let someone you care about know how much they mean to you today.
Happy Valentine’s Day to each of you reading and editing!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“Love in your heart, wasn’t put there to stay/Love isn’t love ’til you give it away.”
— Oscar Hammerstein
