Hometown athlete hits the international stage

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers later in the day. High 43F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 32F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%.