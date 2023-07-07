How do you know you want to be a writer?

A while ago, I told a high school class that you had to write if you wanted to be a writer.
“Write every day, even if it is nonsense,” I said. “It is the only way you can be better.”
A student asked me why I started writing. What was my inspiration?
I thought for a moment. I had never been asked this question and I had never really thought about it.
“Girls,” I said. “To impress girls.”
It’s true, although at the age I started writing to impress girls, almost everything I did was to impress girls. I was largely unsuccessful.
We have an app on our television that shows pictures from my Google Photos gallery whenever there is no program playing.
One of the albums of photos the app taps is called Graser Family Archive. It was greatly expanded a few years ago when I inherited a large box of prints from my parents.
It included pictures from my parent’s childhoods as well as mine and my siblings. There were square black and white prints with the date in black ink on the white frame and Polaroids and landscaped shots in blazing colors taken with a Kodak 110 Instamatic.
Nearly every photo that pops up on the TV app evokes a story.
One that popped up yesterday reminded me of when I knew I wanted to be a writer.
It was a picture of me with my mother, brother, sister, and their children when they were very young at a fall festival near Binghamton.
In the photo, I am wearing a wool sweater my mother knitted and a leather jacket I wore everywhere.
I am eating something in the photo, and a camera hangs around my neck.
The camera, a Pentax K1000, had to be close to brand new in this photo.
That photo reminded me of when I knew I wanted to be a writer.
I started my professional life as a radio announcer. I hardly wrote anything—mostly short news stories about car crashes. I wrote funny stuff for my friends and my amusement, but I had no idea how to be a writer.
Every morning at my radio job, I read every word of the Plattsburgh Press Republican. Every. Word.
Once you get the hang of spinning records and playing commercials, reading the weather and telling a corny joke, you have a lot of time waiting for the news or a song to end.
One day there was a help wanted ad for a reporter at the Malone Telegram. I applied and got the job. There is a story there for another time.
I was nervous about taking the job. I was not a reporter and not a writer. My boss, Will Doolittle, told me he thought I could string a few sentences together, which was good enough.
Being a reporter is only sometimes a fun job. Someone yelled at me when I asked him a question at a school board meeting on my first day at the Telegram.
Will gave me a beat-up staff camera. I found out journalism was more than reporting and writing. You had to be a photographer too. We had a photographer at the Telegram — Chris Lenney, who you may have heard of, was getting started there at the time too. But he couldn’t be everywhere.
A few weeks into the job, as I was leaving for the day and walking across the parking lot, Will ran out the door after me.
“Tom, how do you like the job?” he called out. “Do you think you will hang around?”
“Hold on,” I replied, running to my car to retrieve my new Pentax K1000.
“Look at this,” I said, showing the camera to Will. “I think I am going to stick around.”
I knew I wanted to be a writer when I bought a camera.
Tom Graser is the editor of the St. Lawrence Plaindealer. Chris Lenney suggests Tom title his memoir, “Stop Me if You’ve Heard This,” because he has heard all these stories a thousand times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.