We gathered in front of the Watertown City Hall with Mayor Jeff Smith, the Watertown City Council and a fairly large crowd in solidarity for peace.
The blue and yellow Ukrainian flag was raised in front of City Hall in solidarity with the people of Ukraine. We had joined with communities nationwide and with nations worldwide in calling for peace.
I’m an American of parents who left Ukraine during World War II. My mother, Sofia, from the Luhansk region of Eastern Ukraine, watched in horror as her husband, who was injured by communists and dying, came to tell his family to flee. It was late 1943 when she embarked on a journey across Ukraine with her in-laws in a wagon, a cow in tow, holding my 18-month-old sister.
They were not aware there was a world war going on. They were intercepted by the Germans occupying Ukraine and taken to a German “forced labor camp” or “displaced persons camp.”
It was not until after the war when the Red Cross gave them the opportunity to come to America that they found themselves traveling on an American war ship. They arrived at Ellis Island in October 1951.
My sister was now 9 years old. They were given travel money to reach their sponsor in Maryland.
Although my mother did not speak often of what her life had been like, this narrative that she shared resonates with incredible pain as I watch Ukrainians flee their country today. The difference is that today they are fleeing an independent, sovereign nation.
I ask myself many times in a day: Why is it that the people of Ukraine, who have fought so hard over their nation’s history for independence, gained that independence a little more than 30 years ago, now again must flee their homeland?
And the world wonders why the Ukrainian people are so brave, so dedicated, so motivated. Consider this as the answer: You will be hard pressed to find one individual of Ukrainian ethnicity whose family has not been impacted by Russian aggression in modern history. Famine (1932-33 in an artificial famine); genocide (the Soviets starved from 3.5 million up to perhaps as many as 10 million Ukrainians by forcibly seizing their grain in a country that was known as the Breadbasket of Europe); terror; brutality; religious persecution.
Ukrainians know who they are — and they are not and have never been Russians. They have endured the horrors of Russian dominance and occupation by its rulers for too much of their history.
However, I need to clarify one of the reasons there are so many Russian-speaking Ukrainians, especially in Eastern Ukraine where Russian dominance and occupation persisted. Russia has attempted to restrict the Ukrainian language throughout modern history and continues to actively promote the false narrative that Ukraine and Russia share a similar identity and language. This is false, and Russia has tried to eliminate all Ukrainian nationalism and now again independence as well.
In many cases, although they speak Russian, they are Ukrainian, too. Soviet Russification policies banned the use and teaching of the Ukrainian language in Ukraine and particularly in Eastern Ukraine. It had been a sort of ethnic cleansing. However, the freedom fighters — the Ukrainian people — persevered and persisted.
Ukraine has its own distinct and fascinating history, faith and culture, and Ukrainians have as much right to a future as anyone else. It is this sense of nationalism that led people in the former Soviet republics, from Estonia to Ukraine to Georgia, to attempt to exit Moscow’s grip in the 1990s — it was real anger with Soviet repression and colonialism. And it’s Vladimir Putin’s behavior that has driven up support among Ukrainians for a tighter link with the West.
What we see today is not an invasion. The invasion was in 2014 in the Donbas region of Eastern Ukraine where a war has endured for eight years fighting Russian aggression and illegal encroachment where it has been reported that 14,000 soldiers have died. Despite Russia’s illegal “annexation” of the Crimean peninsula in March 2014, Crimea was considered by most countries of the world and in a UN resolution to remain a part of Ukraine. And so I state: Crimea is Ukraine, too!!
I want to share the words of two individuals I have known personally. The first is someone who was a few years behind me in Ukrainian school, which was held each Saturday in the Tipperary Hill neighborhood in Syracuse that we attended for 12 years. (On a side note, when I started kindergarten I did not speak English as Ukrainian was the only language at home.)
He studied in New York City, Rome, Harvard and he was the head of the Ukrainian Catholic University in Lviv. There in 2011, the Security Services of Ukraine visited him and instructed him to prevent his students from protests against the Yanukovych-led government of Ukraine.
It was noted that he refused this effort to secretly control and intimidate students and citizens. He was later bishop for Ukrainians in France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Switzerland based out of Paris. He is Borys Gudziak, now the archbishop-metropolitan for the Ukrainian Catholic Archeparchy of Philadelphia, who stated on Jan. 27:
“This war is not about NATO, the Black Sea or protecting the Russian speakers in Ukraine. It’s about Putin’s fear that the fruitful process of democratization in Ukraine could spread into the Russian Federation.”
Archbishop Borys noted that today Ukraine is more united than ever, 30 years after the country became independent from the Soviet Union. He highlighted the importance of information, action and faith: Information, that we keep ourselves informed about developments and share this knowledge with others; action, help with humanitarian and charity causes to enable us to assist and feel less powerless; and faith, even during the darkest moments, that goodness and truth will win out.
The second individual emigrated to the United States in 1996 from a small town in the Ternopil region near Lviv in Western Ukraine as an exchange student after completing the seminary in Ukraine. After furthering his education in the United States, he was ordained to the priesthood in 2001; commissioned as an officer of the U.S. Army in the Chaplain Corps; educated at Fort Jackson, S.C.; and served as chaplain in the medical brigades. In 2008, he became bishop and then archbishop of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of America.
Some of our children have traveled on mission trips he has led to the orphanages in Ukraine and he has recruited young men from Ukraine to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church Theological Seminary in New Jersey. Archbishop Daniel Zelinsky very simply stated: “That which is being perpetrated by the Russian Federation is an act of terrorism against all humanity.”
And as stated by professor Catherine Wanner from Penn State University: “Ukraine is fighting not only for itself but for the democratic values of state sovereignty and the freedom of national self-determination.”
We as Ukrainians have a strong identity. We have our own history, language and culture, and that’s not something that any Ukrainian is about to give up.
Ukrainians are resilient — we will continue to fight; we will continue to pray. And by the grace of God, Ukraine will continue to have a sovereign nation.
The events of this past week only emphasize and underline for us as Americans and the world our freedoms are not free and how fragile that freedom can be! This brings me to a very important message of gratitude to all the veterans for their service in protecting our freedoms.
We are truly blessed to have Fort Drum as our neighbors and friends. And as always, I share my deep and heartfelt gratitude to all soldiers, their spouses and families for the sacrifices they make to fight and protect in every corner of the world the freedoms we enjoy and can never take for granted.
We have heard the Ukrainian national anthem sung and played in many previously unlikely places in solidarity for the Ukrainian people such as the Metropolitam Opera and venues around the world. “Saturday Night Live” had Dumka Chorus of New York sing our “Prayer to Ukraine.” Here is a translation in English of the country’s national anthem:
“The glory and freedom of Ukraine has not yet perished Once again, brethren, Ukrainians’ fate shall smile upon us; perish will our enemies and foes, like the dew in sunshine. We will possess our brothers, our land and country. We’ll not spare either our souls or bodies for freedom, and we’ll prove that we brothers are of Kozak kin.”
Although the Ukrainian national anthem was not formally adopted officially until 1992 after gaining independence, it was written in the 1860s and has been sung proudly and with tremendous love for Ukraine for well more than 150 years.
Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the heroes!
Irene C. Carman has been involved in many local organizations and charitable causes, winning the Israel A. Shapiro Citizenship Award in 2014. She is the wife of Thomas H. Carman, president and chief executive officer of Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown. She is a retired pharmacist, having worked as a pharmacist consultant in long-term care for 37 years.
