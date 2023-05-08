Is this the summer of the page?

Each question I heard at Saturday’s Battle of the Books made me want to read the book.
“In which book did the main characters hold a funeral for their imaginary queen?”
“In which book does the villain have visions of the future?”
“In which book do the characters have to check the central reservoir for rats?”
I. Want. To. Read. Those. Books!
The competition was excellent and the atmosphere was electric.
What a great way to encourage kids to read. Although, it didn’t seem like most of the kids in the competition needed any encouragement.
The coach of the Page Pirates, Lisa Towle, told me that her daughter wasn’t sure about the competition. The books were a little larger than she was used to reading and the subject matter was very different from her usual tastes.
But she got into it.
Mike Lupica’s book, “Heat,” was one of the selections. Based on the cover, it appears to be about baseball, but baseball is only the vehicle Lupica used to tell a much more important story about everyday struggle.
“Heat,” Ms. Towle said, opened her daughter’s eyes to the daily lives of other people, other kids, far away from Canton in more ways than geography.
One of the kids on the Flaming Pheonixes told me she had read one book repeatedly. I can’t remember which kid. They all talk at once.
After each match I watched, Valerie White, the youth services director at the Canton Free Library, asked the kids if they read a book they thought they wouldn’t like and ended up liking.
There were big nods and raised hands, the kind of raised hands that start at the hips and stretch to the tips of the fingers each time she asked.
I returned from the competition and looked at the books beside my bed. They are there out of tradition more than anything else. When I read in bed, I fall asleep so fast that it can take a week to get through a few pages.
The same thing happens when I sit in a chair.
I guess I could do what I used to do when I was 12 and walk down the street reading a book, or take a book into the bathroom, or read on the bus, or in the back seat of the car, or when I am supposed to be doing homework.
Now, podcasts, YouTube videos, TikToks and Instagram Reels distract me.
I have a book underneath my laptop. I need to keep the screen at a certain height so I don’t strain my neck while I work. I have books scattered around the house out of habit more than practice.
I was going to make this the summer of physical activity. I had a few mountains on my radar and bike rides mapped out. It doesn’t look like my body will go along with my plans.
Seeing reading as a competition has me inspired. Seeing kids talk excitedly about a pile of books they didn’t think they would enjoy has opened my eyes.
This could be the summer of the page.
Tom Graser is the editor of the St. Lawrence Plaindealer. While in middle school, Tom used to pool money with his buddy Stuart to buy “John Carter of Mars” books and take turns reading them.
