When does an editor’s pet peeve become the ranting of a grumpy older man?
All editors have pet peeves - words or phrases that they will not allow in a piece of writing they encounter.
I don’t have a lot.
One of the biggest ones is the phrase “when asked.”
When asked why he had not been to the last four meetings, the councilman said he forgot to turn the page on his calendar.
“I thought April had been unusually long,” he said.
No need for the reporter to state what question he asked the source. The answer should be enough.
Reporters should not be in stories.
“I am not interested in what you asked,” I tell them.”Just tell me what they said.”
I knew an editor that hated “that.” He claimed he could remove every “that” from every story and it would not be missed.
I worked for an editor who banned the words “mull” and “water woes” from headlines.
We have all got our things.
But as I age, I am beginning to wonder where the line of “writing style” crosses with the line of “unreasonable grumpy old man.”
I was in the bathroom last week, getting ready for the day and listening to the radio, when an announcer used my top peeve, “whether or not.”
The not is almost always unneeded. We will find out whether or not the air is breathable today is much neater, cleaner and efficient when you say we will find out whether the air is breathable.
It is essential in print because one of the goals of news writing is to save space.
Not only do we want to save space, it is a benefit for readers to keep stories as efficient (read short) as possible. We have to tend to those shrinking attention spans and every word counts.
That said, hearing an otherwise intelligent-sounding person say whether or not grinds my gears.
What got me thinking I might have gone over the edge to the grumpy old man is, the other day in the bathroom, as soon as the announcer uttered the phrase, I looked at the Bluetooth speaker and growled, “Whether!”
I heard the phrase several times that day and by the end, I began to realize that the language had outgrown me.
It changes all the time. Maybe “whether or not” has become the lexicon of the land and I am an out-of-touch old geezer who listens unironically to music from the 70s and wears socks with Crocs to the grocery store.
I could never care about my lawn enough to yell at kids to keep off the grass, so my old man thing is yelling at the radio for minor grammatical transgressions.
I am far from perfect.
I was bragging to a friend recently about how I had used a New Year’s resolution to remove the word “like” from my vocabulary, then in the ensuing conversation, I used “like” like all the time.
They say that age is just a number, and I agree. It is the number that tells the world how old you are. But age is also an attitude.
I will do my best to let the folks have their “or nots” and find peace knowing I can take my frustration out of the innumerable “that.”
Tom Graser is the editor of the St. Lawrence Plaindealer. He just changed his work password and is now locked out of his email because he forgot the password in about 10 minutes. Classic old man move.
