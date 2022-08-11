China poses a tremendous threat to the whole world

A woman uses her mobile phone in Beijing on Aug. 4 as she walks in front of a large screen showing a news broadcast about China's military exercises encircling Taiwan. China's largest-ever military exercises encircling Taiwan kicked off Aug. 4 in a show of force straddling vital international shipping lanes after a visit to the island by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Noel Celis/AFP via Getty Images/Tribune News Service

TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE — Chinese President Xi Jinping recently warned the United States not to “play with fire” over Taiwan.

But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi decided to play with fire by showing up, chatting with Taiwanese leaders, offering citizens a moment of hope and giving Xi an excuse for violence. His more expert means of playing with fire has been shouting maniacal threats, keeping warplanes flying over Taiwan and rolling out weaponry apparently to ready the military in the killing of Taiwanese multitudes in a war of worldwide consequence.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.