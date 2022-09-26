Things are looking better for Ukraine, or maybe not

Ukrainian soldiers ride on an armored vehicle in Novostepanivka, Kharkiv region, on Sept. 19 amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images/Tribune News Service

TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE — Volodymyr Zelenskyy is a tough, smart, caring leader, and he just got the battlefield best of Vladimir Putin, a do-or-die, obsessed, evil leader.

The clever, tricky, intelligence-guided triumph was obviously encouraging and inspiriting for Zelenskyy’s fellow Ukrainians who have suffered so much. After all, it was said by many, the Ukrainian military had no chance at all against Putin’s Russian military with its advantages galore, but glory, glory hallelujah for this brave Russian neighbor supported by weapons and other means by the United States and Europe.

