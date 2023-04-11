Is Alvin Bragg, Trump’s prosecutor, above the law?

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg speaks on Feb. 7. Barry Williams/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service

TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE — One of the things former President Donald Trump has had going for him in his confused immersion in the world of politics is that his opponents are infallibly worse than he is.

Right now, bunches are hooting at him that no one is above the law as if he’s the one guilty of that attempted ascension instead of a blundering, confused, ideologically driven, inept, crime-assisting Manhattan district attorney.

