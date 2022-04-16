OGDENSBURG — As the city of Ogdensburg continues to make rapid and noticeable improvements in our municipal finances as well as progress toward achieving solid and sustained economic development opportunities, it is baffling how some in the community like outgoing Diocese of Ogdensburg Chief Financial Officer Michael J. Tooley still find the will to complain about our accomplishments.
In a recent letter to the editor and at a City Council meeting on April 11, Mr. Tooley took time to complain that in his view, Ogdensburg now has too much “unappropriated” fund balance, suggesting that the city’s usable fund balance of about $5.7 million is $3.5 million greater than needed. In doing so, he points to an organization called the Government Finance Officers Association, which recommends keeping a minimum budget reserve of two months of expenditures.
Based on the city’s 2022 general fund budget of $13.2 million and his interpretation of the GFOA guidelines, Ogdensburg should only have $2.2 million in unrestricted reserve, Mr. Tooley believes.
In his haste to criticize the financial progress that Ogdensburg has made in the last two years, however, Mr. Tooley neglects to point out additional advice provided by the GFOA on its website about the subject of municipal fund balances.
While the quasi-government group recommends keeping a “minimum” reserve to cover two months expenses, it also points out the following:
“Furthermore, a government’s particular situation often may require a level of unrestricted fund balance in the general fund significantly in excess of this recommended minimum level,” the GFOA writes.
As someone who has managed Diocese of Ogdensburg finances for 20 years, I suspect Mr. Tooley is keenly aware that every community is different and that what is viewed as a minimum fund balance for one organization is not necessarily adequate for another.
Much of the money that the Ogdensburg city government has been able to save in recent years is already earmarked for capital improvement projects that the community needs to bolster tourism, increase economic development and improve quality of life for families. Projects previously stalled or ignored for years can now go forward because we have the money to proceed. We have done that at the same time we have lowered property taxes and improved government efficiencies.
Mr. Tooley also takes exception to me describing Ogdensburg as being on the brink of “bankruptcy” when I first took office. He claims to have read the Financial Restructuring Board for Local Governments report to the city that warned the municipality was nearing its constitutional tax limit and that nowhere could he find the word “bankruptcy.”
As a result, Mr. Tooley says he wants “a change in messaging” on this issue by me and other city officials. Instead of the hard truth, he apparently wants us to bury our heads in the sand and not mention the “B word” to the public when talking about just how bad city finances really were a couple of years ago.
I don’t know what real-life experience Mr. Tooley has as far as running a business. But when an organization can no longer generate sufficient revenue to cover expenses, that is bankruptcy in my mind.
Call it reaching your “constitutional taxing limit”; call it being broke; or calling it being on the verge of bankruptcy. It doesn’t matter because that’s where the city was two years ago.
Through the hard work of my administration and City Manager Stephen Jellie, we have in fact repaired many of the financial issues that stood in the way of future progress in the city, and we are now poised for a new chapter of growth. Of all people, Mr. Tooley should know that. But instead, he prefers to throw stones.
Jeffrey M. Skelly is mayor of the city of Ogdensburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.