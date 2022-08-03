TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE — Consider these two recent shootings:

The first occurred on July 17 in a shopping mall in Greenwood, Ind.; it exhibits many of the classic characteristics of an American mass shooting. The shooter was young, white and male; he had obtained his weapons legally; and by the end of the episode, he was dead.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.