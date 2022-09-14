TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE — It’s odd: You’re having dinner with friends in a nice restaurant. One of them reaches for the breadsticks and carelessly elbows his water glass, swamping the tablecloth.

Immediately, his concerned fellow diners express solicitude and reassurance in response to the abashed offender’s apologies. Spare napkins are offered to stem the flood. In no time, the water glass is replaced and normalcy restored.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.