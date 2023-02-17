What’s to become of human beings on Earth?

Cazenovia College physical plant worker Joe Stabb patiently holds the Earth in place while sophomore Maria Zubillaga applies cloud cover with spray paint. The two were helping prepare the model of the globe, which was then tethered to a lamppost on the college’s quad in honor of Earth Day in 1990. The legs on the other side of the giant, helium-filled balloon belong to Lisa Lent, also a sophomore at Cazenovia. Syracuse Post-Standard/Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service — Whether you believe that human beings were created by an all-powerful God in a universe designed for their sustenance and enjoyment or, on the other hand, that the universe Big Banged itself into existence, and humanity resulted from a long string of spontaneous chemical reactions and mutations and now occupies a lonely niche in an unfathomably huge emptiness, in either case, humans were never inevitable and their continued existence is not assured.

This somber notion serves as background for an article by Adam Kirsch in the current edition of The Atlantic.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.