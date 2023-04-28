OGDENSBURG — As I stated twice at Monday’s City meeting, I am calling on the City Council to reject the recent property revaluation. I have two primary reasons for this.
First is the astonishing size of the increase. When we voted for the revaluation, I was told that a rough estimate would be less than a 10% increase in value.
The average increase is 32% to 35%, with some people being increased by as much as 100%. This is inconceivable and too much of a burden if people are going to want to live in the city.
While I continue to be denied access to the total value of the increase, it has been estimated that the taxable full value of assessments for the entire city will rise from $286 million to more than $379 million, or a rough increase of more than $93 million. The additional taxes that city residents and businesses will have to pay to all three taxing entities will be in excess of $5 million.
For comparison, the city collects about $4.4 million in city property taxes. To say it is exorbitant is an understatement.
The second reason why I am calling for the rejection of the revaluation is out of fairness. The process has been interrupted by the vacancy in the assessor’s office. How can people discuss their grievances and request a decrease through the assessor when there isn’t an assessor and won’t be for another week?
You can’t fairly implement this revaluation in light of this. While people have other means of recourse, I would argue that the process has already been muddled and people lacked the ability to communicate their concerns with the one local person who signed off on the revaluation.
It is also a myth and falsehood for anyone to say that your taxes will not go up if the tax rates are dropped. If your home value doubled, you will likely pay double in taxes even if the rates are dropped significantly. Do the calculations.
I also highly doubt the taxing entities will want to drop their tax rates very much. They all crave more income from you.
In my estimation, you already pay too much in property taxes as compared to other communities. This is, in part, why our population continues to decline.
I still have not received an answer about what role the council can play in this process. But I have learned that once the tentative assessment role is set on May 8, the council has no say after that date.
The only option the council has remaining to reject the revaluation is to vote prior to May 8 and to base next year’s budget on the existing 2022 assessment role. May 8 is less than two weeks away. And failure to act will result in the revaluation automatically being implemented with the council having no further say.
For this reason, as I stated at the council meeting, I am calling for a Special Meeting sometime soon to reject the revaluation. I only need one other councillor to call for the special meeting and four to agree with me that this process needs to be postponed until the new assessor can review all the data and present it to the council at a later date.
John Rishe is a member of the Ogdensburg City Council.
