Hunter Biden plea deal pumps up the paranoia of Republicans

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, a Republican from Ohio, has been critical of the plea deal Hunter Biden received. Anna Rose Layden/Bloomberg

NEW YORK — Republican reaction to Hunter Biden’s plea deal on tax and gun charges demonstrates the paranoia that has gripped many in the party. GOP leaders seem convinced of what U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik called the “politicization and weaponization of Joe Biden’s Department of Justice.”

Nor is it just about President Biden and his team. Republicans have taken to complaining that the FBI and career bureaucrats in the Justice Department are biased against them.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.