Trump’s GOP rivals are right to seize the moment

Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, former Second Lady Karen Pence, greet supporters at a campaign launch event at the Des Moines Area Community College in Ankeny, Iowa, on Wednesday. Rachel Mummey/Bloomberg

NEW YORK — With three Republicans formally declaring their candidacies for president last week and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez moving closer to his own announcement, it’s increasingly clear that despite his status as the party’s standard-bearer and his sizable lead, former President Donald Trump isn’t scaring anyone off from challenging him.

Neither is Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who while trailing Trump by double-digits is still far ahead of any other contenders in both polling and endorsements.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.