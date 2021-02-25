WATERTOWN — This column has been written in response to comments made by Watertown Mayor Jeffrey Smith concerning the proposed business improvement district in downtown Watertown.
I appreciate his comments. It shows that he cares about his constituents. And as part of the due diligence required by his position as mayor, he asked questions about matters that are of a concern to those constituents.
And he had some very good ones. I thank him for bringing this issue forward so I can address it.
Mayor Smith asked why the government should get involved with the BID.
To exist, the BID must be effectuated by the municipality; the municipality empowers the BID to perform certain functions. Unfortunately, Mayor Smith’s hope for the district to materialize without local government is unrealistic.
Part of the public/private partnership is for the district management corporation to utilize the municipal tax collection mechanism (and authority) to collect the assessment; it’s never a good idea to try and operate without that. Otherwise, it is just another Downtown Business Association.
It is because of this assessment that BIDs have a 40-year track record of success: 97% of all BIDs formed are still active. That means that most property owners in BIDs approve of them and are willing to continue paying the assessment for many years.
From the day that Public Square was given to the city to use as a public space, downtown Watertown has been the cultural, economic and heart of the city. If the north country is the front yard of America, then Watertown is its front porch and downtown is the front porch swing.
Recent history has shown a great deal of investment in downtown. About $100 million has already been provided for infrastructure, reconstruction and other improvements.
And there is more to come. The state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative, the city’s comprehensive plan, completion of the Streetscape projects and a long list of new businesses and property owners have all contributed to the excitement and interest in downtown. The BID would complement these efforts to breathe new life into downtown.
As for Mayor Smith’s observation that someone could lose their property if they do not pay the BID assessment, I have not found a single instance of this happening in any BID with which I’m familiar. I do not believe any stakeholder would not pay because the benefits of a BID far outweigh the costs. What’s even better is the fact that any assessment paid by a property owner is tax deductible.
BIDs improve the look and feel of their districts. Street cleaning and decorations, public art, events and festivals all contribute to make the district a destination. Look up Wilmington, N.C., or Geneva in Western New York — they both have BIDs.
The added foot traffic and visibility of BID employees, improved signage and cleanliness contribute to a feeling of security for residents and visitors to BIDs. Check out Auburn and Ithaca — they have BIDs as well.
BIDs attract businesses. They have extremely high occupancy rates for commercial spaces.
The average BID runs about 90% to 95% full occupancy for retail and residential spaces. Who wouldn’t want to be in a neighborhood that is clean, active and safe?
Just look at the transformation of downtown Syracuse to see how a BID affects a city. Or try downtown Albany, downtown Philadelphia or Times Square. They have all been transformed by BIDs.
A BID makes the property within its borders premium property. Premium properties can command premium prices, increasing the value of the district to the city.
A valuable property attracts valuable tenants. Valuable tenants attract new visitors.
Yes, there is a need for the city to be involved in forming a BID. And there should be consequences for not contributing to it.
The BIDs main job is to keep the stakeholders so happy that they feel that they do not pay enough. And in most BIDs, they do just that.
Joseph A. Wessner is president of the Watertown Downtown Business Association.
