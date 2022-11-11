OGDENSBURG — Since last November, our group has been the focus of a national organization that has repeatedly attacked us and how we operate.
It started with a phone call followed shortly after by an email. In both cases, we responded politely that we were not interested in what they were offering.
It soon escalated to phone calls to supporters of our organization. This moved to a letter to the editor of a local publication.
When this didn’t bring the result they wanted, they sent what we term “threatening” emails to veterinary staff members who are assisting us. They followed this with a Freedom of Information Law request even though they knew that it did not apply to our non-governmental facility. At that point, a lawyer’s cease and desist letter was sent with a lawyer from their organization responding that they were doing nothing wrong.
Their next step was to go to the mass media (television and social media). Outright lies and half-truths have been expressed against us, and we have responded truthfully when a response was required.
We had to pause our Facebook page when it was “cloned” with a message that we were “permanently closed.”
After a complaint was made to the state Attorney General’s Office, we met with their representatives who assured us that we are in compliance with state law. But they made some suggestions on how we might implement some changes moving forward.
We have been criticized by this national organization and its supporters for euthanizing animals. That is a tragic reality of dealing with the critical issue of overpopulation, particularly of feral cats.
The St. Lawrence Valley SPCA is an “open admission” shelter. This means that we do our best to admit any animal requiring our services. This means that cats, dogs and the occasional caged pet that needs our assistance are admitted.
However, not every animal that comes in is adoptable. Some are feral, injured, demonstrating aggressive behaviors that might include a bite history, displaying inappropriate behavior such as not using a litter box or spraying, terminally ill, old and in frail health, and contagious to other animals. It may be injuring itself, etc. If this is the case, a humane euthanasia is likely to be the best option.
We have a significant number of animals come in that fit into this category because for the people asking for our assistance, this is the best option. Unfortunately, sometimes the people involved make other choices than surrendering the animal that results in an animal having a long, slow death such as being abandoned to the elements of weather, predators, starvation, disease, tormented by fleas and ear mites, injuries, etc.
We spend a great deal of time and money encouraging people to spay and neuter their pets. Instead of criticizing us, we would like people to focus on dealing with pet overpopulation. The issue of abandonment of animals also adds to this crisis.
We have continued to work on behalf of animals and their caregivers throughout this entire time.
As this has been going on, we have been getting calls from people expressing their support. In addition, we have received communications from organizations as far away as California that this same organization is attacking in their area.
We have been approached by other national organizations offering their support in our effort to stop this harassment. We have asked them to be “on hold” in the effort to stop this without bringing criticism and retaliation on them.
This has also been the way we have handled the individual supporters who expressed their concern for what is going on. They have worked with our organization and its staff for decades and are concerned about the stress being put on it and them. We have asked them not to come forward as they would also be targeted.
This column is to thank each and every one of you who have talked with our board, staff and volunteers and expressed support for an organization that has assisted animals and their caregivers since its incorporation in 1910. Please continue to be there for us, but please avoid becoming a target of criticism and retaliation.
Our thanks for your continued support!
Karen L. Cunningham is the president of the board of directors for the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA in Ogdensburg. She wrote this on behalf of the organization’s board of directors, staff and volunteers.
