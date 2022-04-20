POTSDAM — The north country’s only year-round professional symphony orchestra publicly thanks its volunteers during National Volunteer Week. The Orchestra of Northern New York relies heavily on dedicated individuals to help with everything from putting up posters throughout the region to planning and staffing its annual golf tournament.
ONNY volunteers, coordinated by Volunteer Committee Chair Michele Meyers of Canton, perform a host of cost-saving activities. Steve Bateman, Lisbon, and Marc Boyer, Ogdensburg, move from one venue to another music stands, percussion instruments, chairs, and anything else needed to produce a concert. The rented truck they use is loaded after the final rehearsal and unloaded upon return from Watertown to the Crane loading dock in the wee hours of the morning. Former ONNY President Timothy Savage, Canton, and current ONNY President Kimberly Busch, Hannawa Falls, also lend a hand on the road crew from time to time.
Barbara Burdick, Canton, manages many volunteer ushers who take tickets and distribute concert programs. Jane Beadel, Wellesley Island, arranged ushers for Watertown concerts.
Roland and Deborah Lauther, Madrid, prepare snacks and refreshments for the musicians to enjoy during rehearsal breaks and concert intermission. Linya Bell, Watertown, also generously arranges for food and drink for musicians at Watertown concerts.
Nancy Kear, Potsdam, until recently arranged for host families for ONNY musicians from out of town. Several local families offer musicians a clean bed, a few meals and a place to practice between rehearsals and prior to concerts.
Nancy Peschko, Norwood, has coordinated the Young Artist Competition, which just marked its 16th year in February.
Guy C. Lamson, Potsdam, chairs the annual golf tournament committee. His colleagues include Jeremy Carney, Potsdam; Timothy Savage and Michele Meyers, Canton; Kimberly Busch, Hannawa Falls; Susan Bellor, Massena; and Steve Bateman, Lisbon. This year’s event will be held July 9 at the Potsdam Town and Country Club.
Victoria Day, Hermon, ensures that ONNY posts appear regularly on social media. She is assisted in these duties by Anita Prather-Harvell, Watertown.
Several people put up posters and fliers in St. Lawrence and Jefferson counties including Cynthia Morin, Potsdam; Ned Potts, Norwood; Bradshaw Mintener, Canton; Carolyn Pierce, Heuvelton; Lin Griffin, Ogdensburg; Ralph Hastings, North Bangor; Michael Busch, Hannawa Falls; and Mona Vroman, Massena.
ONNY’s Watertown Advisory Committee members also share postering duties while providing valuable feedback to ONNY management on everything from programming and operations to marketing and fundraising. They serve as ambassadors for ONNY in their local communities, opening doors to funding possibilities. Chair John Goloski, Theresa, heads the 12-member group that includes: Jane Beadel, Wellesley Island; Lia Call, Theresa; Jacinda and Steve Hirst, Black River; Mark Prasuhn, Sackets Harbor; and Shannon and Joseph Foy, Anita Prather-Harvell, T. Urling Walker, Clement Wong and John Wrape, all from Watertown.
ONNY is especially grateful to Kevin Angstadt, Madrid, who makes possible all things digital and online as ONNY’s website and technology director.
Finally, members of the board of directors spend countless hours serving on committees, helping staff fundraisers and meeting monthly to govern this 34-year-old nonprofit organization. President Kimberly Busch, Hannawa Falls; Vice President Victoria Day, Hermon; Treasurer John J. Gray, Jr. Colton; and Secretary Adrienne Hartman, Potsdam, are joined by Kevin Angstadt, Madrid; Rich Basler, Canton; Steve Bateman, Lisbon; Jane Beadel, Wellesley Island; Susan Bellor, Massena; Marc Boyer, Ogdensburg; William Gibbons, Potsdam; John Goloski, Theresa; Charles V. Guy, Colton; Carol C. Lowe, Parishville; Richard Maloney, Constable; Michele Meyers, Canton; and Mark Prasuhn, Sackets Harbor.
To all those listed and countless others who assist in a myriad of ways, ONNY offers its deepest appreciation.
Kathy Del Guidice is executive director of the Potsdam-based Orchestra of Northern New York, and Kenneth Andrews is the group’s founding music director and conductor. This is National Volunteer Week. We offer this column to remind readers to express their appreciation for the numerous ways that volunteers enrich their lives by helping local organizations carry out their essential work.
