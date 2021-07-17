BLACK RIVER — As we enter the “dog days” of summer, I encourage everyone in the north country and Mohawk Valley to support their local county fairs.
Every summer, the fairs pop up in our communities and provide countless services and activities for residents.
Unfortunately, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, pretty much all of our fairs last year were not able to operate.
This is even more reason for us to attend this year and financially support the many locals who have stands on-site.
Here is a list of the historic fairs in our area and when they will be open:
n 204th Jefferson County Fair, today and Sunday.
n 200th Lewis County Fair, July 20 through July 24.
n 133rd Boonville Oneida County Fair, July 27 through Aug. 1.
n Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair, Aug. 3 through Aug. 8.
The Lewis County Fair will be joining the 200 club this year, along with Jefferson County, which has provided this mid-summer tradition for 204 years now.
Gather the family and friends this year to enjoy the rides, some candy apples and local agricultural products as fairs make their rightful return.
As always please, feel free to reach out to my office at 315-493-3909 or email me at blankenbushk@nyassembly.gov.
Kenneth D. Blankenbush, R-Black River, represents the 117th District in the state Assembly.
