BLACK RIVER — Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently announced the State Fair would be open this year for its 18-day run with few restrictions. That’s the good news.
The bad news? It was both disheartening and disappointing to hear that Gianelli Sausage and Dinosaur Bar-B-Que will not be at the State Fair this year. Gianelli Sausage has been a Central New York staple that has serviced fairgoers for 41 years.
Owners of Gianelli and Dinosaur both cited labor shortages after the novel coronavirus pandemic as the main reason for not opening at the fair this year. Combine labor shortages with directives from the governor that change with the wind and you can see why businesses statewide are having a tough time reopening.
New York can’t be “open” if there is greater incentive not to work. The longer this incentive lasts, the harder the hit to our local economy.
The problem? The state Legislature and Congress have hurt small business owners by recklessly extending increased unemployment benefits.
At the beginning of the pandemic, it made sense that we would extend such benefits. Now more than 15 months from the onset of the pandemic and nearly all restrictions being lifted, the added unemployment benefits have created a reverse incentive.
Countless small-business owners have called my district office saying they cannot fully staff their businesses, warehouses or restaurants. People are making more money by staying on unemployment instead of going into work. This is wrong.
Before the end of this year’s legislative session, my colleagues and I in the Minority Conference advocated for a number of policies that would help small-business owners and small landlords. In order for New York to fully recover on the economic front, we need businesses to be fully staffed and for any increased unemployment benefits to be slashed.
Along the same lines, we pushed for the end of eviction moratorium extensions. Small landlords need to be able to collect rent as they have been forgotten and left behind by the majority.
Democrats in the Legislature refused to acknowledge that we are in a period of recovery. This failure to acknowledge reality falls on hard-working New Yorkers such as those at Gianelli sausage who will not be able to staff their stand at the fair for the first time in 41 years.
As always, please feel free to reach out to my office at 315-493-3909 or email me at blankenbushk@nyassembly.gov.
Kenneth D. Blankenbush, R-Black River, represents the 117th District in the state Assembly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.