Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High around 75F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 56F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.