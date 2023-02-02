Ukraine’s wave of graft scandals is a healthy sign

A woman crosses a destroyed bridge in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, in Ukraine on Jan. 6. Dimitar Kilkoff/AFP via Getty Images/Tribune News Service

NEW YORK — The sudden proliferation of corruption scandals in war-torn Ukraine is not unexpected after almost a year at war.

It must, however, be viewed in context — namely the complete absence of any such revelations in Ukraine’s would-be conqueror, Russia. Against this background, the scandals are actually a sign of remarkable robustness in a country that only survives thanks to a heroic military and Western life support.

