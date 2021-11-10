Let’s all be thankful for veterans every day

The walls of our Bombay home are filled with framed photographs of family and friends, treasured mementoes and artwork, too.
Pictures of family members during each stage of their lives can be found on our walls and paintings my grandfather had completed.
There is artwork from our son, grandchildren and the wonderful photographs of Lily Grant.
In our living room, there is a painting my uncle had done; he served in the Air Force.
I treasure the small pin he gave me — a pin of his wings.
On the living room wall, there also is a small display shelf holding a small tintype photo of my husband’s namesake, a relative who at the age of 12 was a drummer boy in the Civil War.
The pictures depict the young soldier in full uniform with his belt buckle on the shelf nearby.
There also is a photo of my father-in-law in uniform as a young man who had enlisted to serve in World War I.
As I sit at my computer sharing my thoughts this week, I remember the service of family members and neighbors.
As I type, I can see the pictures on the wall between our dining room and kitchen.
A picture on this wall is a constant reminder to remember our veterans — it is a picture of U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Anthony Creazzo during his deployment in Iraq.
Anthony is from Massena and served with the canine unit.
The picture shows Anthony with his dog, Dar.
How fortunate I was to hear Anthony’s mother, Cathy, on WMSA as she asked listeners to assist her with sending care packages for the canine units serving (packages also were sent to Anthony and other servicemen).
Connections were made, and I had the marvelous opportunity of meeting this amazing veteran and his family.
My thanks this week to Anthony Creazzo (and his father) for their service.
Thursday is Veterans Day.
Did you realize this day doesn’t include an apostrophe because, as it was explained to me, this day is set aside to honor all veterans?
If an apostrophe was used the day would belong to the veterans, not be set aside to pay tribute.
Veterans Day was originally called Armistice Day commemorating the signing of the agreement that ended World War I at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11, 1918 (the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month).
The federal commemoration was changed to Veterans Day in 1954.
How grateful we all should be for the service of each veteran.
It is the dedication of those in the armed services that provides the freedoms we enjoy today.
It is because of those who served that I am able to write this column.
Reporters can gather news and share it because of the freedoms provided to us.
Last week, we were able to cast our ballot freely because of those who served and each week we are able to worship freely.
Take a moment tomorrow and thank a veteran.
Hopefully, you will continue to express your appreciation to each veteran as well in the weeks ahead.
We must always remember their sacrifice and service — not only on a singular day set aside to pay tribute and honor, but each day.
WITH GRATITUDE
My gratitude this week goes to a woman in Massena I mentioned in this column a few weeks ago.
We haven’t seen each other for some time, but she is the one who made connections.
This lovely, creative woman (she makes the most beautiful coffee sleeves and bookmarks) sent a card and note.
What an absolute joy to have a handwritten note arrive in our mailbox.
My heartfelt thanks for remembering and for taking time and writing a beautiful, touching note.
I hope we will be able to meet soon for a visit over coffee.
JOY FILLED
Have you noticed the influx of joy in recent weeks?
I have been thrilled to find a little bit of joy everywhere.
An advertisement for an air freshener announced it would “Spark Joy!”
Wouldn’t that be wonderful if that could be an inscription on your sweatshirt?
While shopping in Price Chopper on Sunday, I noticed a display of cookies.
There were numerous kinds in the display, but the center one caught my eye: “OreoJoy”!
Another ad told the reader to “Serve a Side of Joy.”
Perhaps my favorite, though, was an ad for Walmart that separated a familiar word telling us all to “Joy! Fully!”
Perhaps we should all work this week to do just that:
“Joy! Fully!”
WITH THANKS
My thanks to each one at the drive-through window at Dunkin’ in the Speedway Plaza.
I have made countless trips through the drive-through for coffee, donuts, muffins and ground coffee for use at home.
Each one has been cheerful, kind and so helpful.
When our son was home this summer, he downloaded a Dunkin’ app for use with my purchases.
I have a few apps on my phone — some I am successful using, and others I have no idea what to do with them.
The Dunkin’ app seemed beyond me to use.
The last time I was at Dunkin’, I asked the woman at the widow about the app — she explained quickly what I should do.
She didn’t complain about my questions but was so cheerful and confident I thought perhaps I could use it.
Monday, I attempted using the app to place an order.
I am sure most of you are familiar with so much of what we do now completed through an app.
Ordering on an app (except for the Walmart online ordering), though, is a new concept to me.
It was so easy.
And when I arrived, my order was ready — and the young man at the window was again helpful and so cheerful on a Monday morning.
My heartfelt thanks for clerks who provide such marvelous service and for someone in an office who developed the concept of an app for ordering.
This week, I am grateful for apps and Dunkin’ clerks — this morning, I enjoyed a delicious cup of coffee, and the Gardener had a blueberry muffin.
More importantly, I now have coffee for enjoying at home!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“On this Veterans Day, let us remember the service of our veterans and let us renew our national promise to fulfill our sacred obligations to our veterans and their families who have sacrificed so much so that we can live free.”
— Dan Lipinski
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.