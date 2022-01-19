Let’s greet each day with a true sense of wonder

‘A sense of wonder,” was what NBC News anchor Sheinelle Jones told viewers they should work to keep. She told viewers that it was a challenge for adults to never “lose the sense of wonder.”
I have thought about that sense of wonder this week and I, too, hope that each of us would look at the world around with a renewed sense of wonder.
There is so much in the north country that provides wonder for us: cardinals at the bird feeder, the sunset behind the neighbor’s house and even the newly fallen snow on a Wednesday morning.
I am also filled with wonder as I “visit” with our granddaughter in Washington, D.C., by text while my new friend I have met on Zoom says “Good Morning” from Bangladesh.
Such wonder in marvelous connections cross the miles.
Take a moment this week and look at those around you and the north country with a renewed sense of wonder.
I would hope no one could say that any of us reading today had lost that wonderful sense of wonder as we prepare to begin a new day.
THINK SPRING
A friend who lives in Massena is a faithful column reader, which means a great deal.
Each week this woman sends an email commenting on my column thoughts.
I have three or four who text or send an email after the column appears in print and online on Wednesdays.
What fun it would be to have a “response” column with the opportunity for the sharing of the thoughts of the readers of this column.
I have always thought it would be a joy, too, to actually have the opportunity to visit in person over coffee and share our thoughts on a Wednesday morning with the Courier Observer in hand.
Perhaps at Spanky’s, Via Main or even Bear’s Den or Twin Leaf.
After I had mentioned the Countdown to Spring (which now is 59 days — less than two months!), one faithful column reader wrote that we should “Be grateful for those extra few seconds of daylight! … forget about the minus 35-degree wind chill coming our way … Think Spring! Think Flowers!”
What fun to think of flowers on a chilly north country winter day.
As we travel to Massena now to pick up our online order from Walmart, one home has a huge bouquet of pink tulips on its mailbox.
I would think perhaps that these are plastic flowers since they have been there for a few weeks, but it makes us smile as we “Think Spring! Think Flowers!” as my friend reminded us.
Even John W. on CKON-FM Saturday morning told listeners that the days were getting longer and spring was on its way!
Perhaps this week we should take advantage of the marvelous local florists and send flowers to a friend as a reminder spring will arrive.
(The local florists are wonderful — any order that I have placed they have worked diligently to make sure my order was delivered as requested, many times going out of their way to find the person to whom I wanted to send flowers or balloons.)
I always look for the first daffodils in stores.
A daffodil to me is always a sure sign that spring and warmer days are not far away.
For me, I will now enjoy the beauty of a hand-drawn card made by a friend in Massena of the most beautiful tulips wrapped appropriately in a newspaper.
Their beauty brings me joy and reminds me of spring.
Think Spring this week — perhaps purchase a few flower seeds or fresh flowers from the florist for your enjoyment at home.
Mark your calendar and let the countdown begin. (Jeff McCallus at Hannaford was always so good with a countdown to Christmas — beginning on Dec. 26.
I wonder if he has ever counted the days until the first day of spring.)
APOLOGIES
Last week I shared a birth date for my former Massena Observer Editor Pat McKeown.
That date I discovered this week was incorrect.
Pat’s birthday is in the month of January, but I was belated in my wishes by a few days. Pat McKeown celebrates her birthday on the same day Elvis Presley was born, I was told — Jan. 8.
In my continual sorting, I discovered a date book from a few years ago.
Events were written on the pages with the names of individuals celebrating birthdays.
I carefully copied those I hadn’t remembered in recent years.
I was delighted to see Pat McKeown’s birthday listed.
I had seen her a few months ago and thought it might be appropriate to wish her well.
After asking readers to send cards throughout the year, I decided a card should be sent.
I texted a mutual friend requesting Pat’s address.
It was our friend who shared Pat’s birthday. I was wrong in last week’s announcement.
Although my wishes are belated, Pat, they are most sincere.
I hope you had a terrific day on Jan. 8, and my warmest wishes for only the best in the year ahead.
I do apologize for any inconvenience an incorrect date might have caused!
(Was that the wording we were to always use on a printed correction?)
MAILBOX JOY
Mail on a frigid Tuesday does bring joy.
We were unable to see our youngest son at Christmas (positive novel coronavirus tests prevented our time together — thankfully, he was fine and we will plan time together another day).
We had left our gifts with our oldest son but had not honestly thought about any other exchange.
A box arrived at our home — it was not anything we had ordered but a delightful box of Christmas gifts.
What fun to receive Christmas on a cold January morning!
Perhaps we should start a trend and try gift giving, too, throughout the year.
I am also so grateful for a card received from a woman in Massena this week.
I have met this woman and her husband, but we haven’t been able to visit for some time now.
She is another faithful column reader and wrote a note of support and encouragement.
How thankful I was to receive her note and beautiful card.
How thoughtful.
Aren’t north country neighbors and friends absolutely wonderful and caring?
I certainly think so.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“Life is not measured by the number of breaths you take but by the moments that take your breath away.”
— Maya Angelou
