Let’s honor our veterans every day of the year

Last week, I had the marvelous opportunity of meeting and visiting with an amazing gentleman — a veteran who was wounded in battle in service for our country.
This gentleman reached to hold the door for me as I was exiting a building. And then as we exchanged greetings and shared concerns of the day, I learned he was a veteran serving for more than 20 years.
For me, it was not only this gentleman’s service that touched my heart but the fact that he shared his concern for each soldier serving in his unit. He spoke with such compassion in his voice for each one who gave the ultimate sacrifice in service.
The gentleman I had just met told me he remembers the first, middle and last name of each one of the more than 60 members of his unit who had been killed in battle. As he shared how he eulogized his soldiers at their funerals, I remembered a dear friend who has the names as well as birth and death dates of each one lost in his unit tattooed on his back. These soldiers lost are never forgotten by their commanding officers and friends.
I thanked this gentleman for his service. My words seemed like so little as he shared a bit of his life in the U.S. Army. As I turned to leave, my thoughts centered on our tributes and respect for each member of the service.
On Veterans Day, we hold parades and attend solemn services. Many of us visit the cemetery where flags and flowers are placed on the graves of soldiers and taps is played.
I wondered why we wait for one day to pay tribute. Shouldn’t we honor our veterans each day?
I certainly think so. How grateful I am for their service — for the freedom to worship on a Sunday morning, share my thoughts freely in this newspaper and vote in open elections.
Take a moment this week and say thank you to a veteran or perhaps invite a veteran for coffee and to share their story with you. I would ask that we pay tribute to our veterans each day — not merely on a designated holiday in November.
WARMEST WISHES
Today is a terrific day for the celebration of birthdays. Celebrating today are Jackie Sheehan, Louise Boyea and Martha Palmer.
I miss visiting with Jackie at Phil and Jackie’s. A stop at their shop was always such a joy!
Coffee and a visit with Louise Boyea while listening to the Boyea music also is marvelous. And time spent with Martha visiting and sharing is treasured.
Our neighbor Carole Smallman also celebrates her birthday this week. Her birthday is a wonderful way to begin a new month — Carole celebrates her birthday on May 2. Carole and her husband, Ken are always present when there is a need.
How grateful we are for neighbors nearby who are caring and so thoughtful. My warmest wishes to Jackie, Louise, Martha and Carole, too as you celebrate your birthdays this week.
Have a marvelous celebration and only the best in the year ahead. How grateful I am for each of you — for all you do for your family, the community and for your friendship, too. (And, Carole, for all you do for each stray that has come into your life).
CORNELL HAWKS
Watching the red-tailed hawks at Cornell is absolutely fascinating. The live cam video can be found on YouTube.
Cameras capture the life of the red-tailed hawk couple Big Red and Arthur that build a nest each year on the platforms on a light near the athletic fields at Cornell University in Ithaca. Viewers have been able to watch this amazing process since 2012.
Mother hawk Big Red laid four eggs this year. This past week, three of the four eggs have hatched.
The baby hawks are balls of fluff as they topple backward and on top of one another stretching to receive bits of food from their mother — food that father hawk Arthur has brought to the nest for the young chicks. What fun to watch as the siblings, just a few hours old, actually fight over food given them by their parents.
Watching the care of each chick is truly amazing. The mother hawk still tucks them gently underneath her feathers as the wind in Ithaca blows around the nest. I will watch closely this week for the hatching of the fourth egg.
INSULTED MUG
A segment on NBC’s “Today” program this week described the best coffee pots for brewing. Among the items listed with the coffee machines was an insulated mug. The mug cost $25, and the gentleman describing each item said proudly that this mug would keep your coffee hot for 13 and a half hours.
I smiled — I enjoy my coffee hot but have never taken 13 and a half hours to consume a cup of it. I like a travel mug so I can drink my coffee as we travel, but that travel mug is usually empty before we have been on the road for more than an hour.
I will simply purchase my coffee from Tim Hortons or Dunkin’ or use my lovely ceramic travel mug purchased at Walmart and consume it in a timely fashion — long before the 13 and a half hour limit on the insulated mug advertised this week. That mug will certainly not be on my shopping list for this week.
FLOWERS EVERYWHERE
When the Gardener in our home planted the crocus, the bulbs were in a straight line in the flower bed in the front of the house. The crocus in the back of our home were placed carefully in a circular line around a circular flower bed.
Sometime this past year, a wildlife neighbor living in the woods nearby decided our home should have flowers everywhere. As the crocus began to bloom this year, the Gardener took me into our backyard to see the new arrangement.
Crocus are now sprouting throughout our backyard in a random arrangement. They are beautiful and certainly a wonderful sign of hope and joy as spring reaches its full potential. We have no idea who the wildlife gardener might be, but they have added a bit of joy to our flower viewing this year.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“Where flowers bloom, so does hope.”
— Lady Bird Johnson
