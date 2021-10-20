Let’s make sure to keep in touch with loved ones

Connecting with friends and family members has been difficult the past year and a half.
I am sure that all of you are more than aware of the truth of that statement.
As we have dealt with the novel coronavirus and our attempt to stay well and safe, there have been few in-person contacts with friends.
I have always loved to visit — yes, literally over coffee. Times spent with friends during lunch or coffee have always been a joy.
A visit in a friend’s home also was a treasured time.
The past few months, though, times together sharing hugs and a cup of coffee or lunch have been non-existent.
I have been amazed at how these dear friends have reached out, continuing to keep in touch.
Each time a contact is made — through the internet (I loved the Zoom visit with my cousins), a text or telephone call (what fun a Facetime call is with our Grandchildren) or even by mail — I am touched deeply.
This week has been amazing for connections made with dear friends.
Last week, I mentioned a Halloween card mailed from a friend.
Such a thoughtful remembrance and example of reaching out to another.
Just a week ago, I made a stop on a Sunday morning.
As I walked into the large empty room, a small package was on a bench where I would soon be seated.
The package held a treasure.
It was a hand-crocheted dishcloth from a friend who had lived nearby but is now living with family near Syracuse.
I haven’t seen this dear friend in some time, but her thought of me with her handiwork touched my heart.
This week when I saw a friend who lives in Massena (we were masked and at a safe distance), she handed me a small package.
She said she had seen the item while shopping and had thought of me; I smiled as I looked closer.
The package contained “gel window clings.”
Each item in the cellophane package celebrated fall and coffee. What fun!
There were two coffee cups one with the words “thankful, grateful, blessed.”
The other cup had open words cut from the cup stating “Love Fall!”
Colorful leaves also were included.
All of the gel clings are now on the window above my kitchen sink, which holds other coffee mementoes and family treasures.
What fun on a Sunday morning to share a gift with a friend — a thoughtful connection.
Monday when The Gardener brought the mail into our home, there was a manila envelope addressed to me.
I wasn’t expecting a package from Massena, and there was no holiday for exchanging packages.
I opened it and was overwhelmed by the thought in this gift.
Inside was the most beautiful handmade card celebrating joy!
How wonderful.
The package held two gratitude journals.
The thoughtful gift giver had read this column and thought of me when she saw the gratitude (or joy) journals in the store.
I was touched by this column reader’s thought of me with the gift of a journal.
The first entry will be gratitude for friendships and connections made during a time of quarantine.
There will also be gratitude for connections made through column sharing.
Isn’t it wonderful living in the north country where neighbors and friends reach out and continue to make connections even during a time of a pandemic?
I certainly think so.
Take a moment this week and reach out to a friend you haven’t seen in some time.
Reach out with a handwritten note or a telephone call.
Let’s make sure our connections with dear friends are kept strong even when we aren’t able to visit in person over coffee — hopefully soon there will be coffee shared across the table!
WARMEST WISHES
Three amazing women celebrate their birthdays this week.
On Saturday, Ruth Truax and Mary Weinert will celebrate.
And on Tuesday, Dr. Joanne Cichetti will celebrate her birthday.
All three are extraordinary women, always there for family, friends and for the community.
My warmest birthday wishes to each of you.
Have a wonderful day. Enjoy!
WITH THANKS
My thanks this week to everyone at Mohawk Networks.
There are signs and notices in the newspaper advising consumers to “Shop Locally!”
Our television service has been provided for a number of years by a large nationally known company.
(Since I try to emphasize the positive aspects of life, that is all that will be said here!)
Some difficulties with our television programming arose that resulted in me calling Mohawk Networks.
How kind the young woman at the other end of the phone line was (and what a joy not to have a recorded message answer).
Yes, they provide television programming.
This week, a gentleman Clayton arrived (coronavirus questions were answered and masks worn).
Our television lines were installed.
How reassuring to know the service provided is located about a mile from our home!
Clayton assisted with other questions I had, for which I was most grateful.
Our internet is also through Mohawk Networks. After our television installer had left, I had questions on my computer internet.
I called Mohawk Networks and was connected to its tech department.
I have mentioned this gentleman before — Jason should instruct all of those who have to deal with customer service.
His voice is calming, and he is the most patient gentleman I have ever dealt with on the telephone.
Within minutes, my problem was resolved.
My heartfelt thanks to the woman on the telephone, Clayton and Jason this week.
We are able to use our internet, telephone and now television without dealing with stressful calls.
It is wonderful to use local businesses — what caring individuals and marvelous service provided.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“Don’t count the days; make the days count.”
— Muhammad Ali
