Let’s talk about bike lanes

Because I am a journalist with some 30 years of experience you must forgive me if I am a bit cynical.
I have seen thousands of proposals, grand ideas, pitches and plans get put on a shelf, left out to dry and killed by indifference.
Not every pitch is a winner and even the best grand idea has to get popular support to become an actual thing.
While I was watching Clarkson University professor Erik Backus and his students pitch ideas to village council members concerning cyclists and pedestrians on Court Street, the cynic in me was saying, “never gonna happen.”
The presentation was impressive. The students, working for Clarkson’s C3G, an engineering consulting agency, had done the research and came prepared.
They spent four days counting cars, bicycles and pedestrians on one of Canton’s busiest north-south streets.
The numbers were not huge. We are in a small village.
In the two-hour periods when students were watching, they typically logged about a dozen cyclists.
There are many more cars. In a 15-minute period it was not unusual for the students to log more than 100 vehicles.
If there are only a dozen cyclists v. hundreds of cars, why are we even talking about this?
The first thing to note is that there are only a dozen cyclists on that stretch of road as it is designed now.
People ride bikes where they feel safe.
While I was trying to fight back the cynic in me, I remembered a quote I had seen about cycling: “You can’t justify a bridge by the number of people swimming across a river.”
Those sage words come from a Canadian city planner by the name of Brent Toderian.
If you wanted to translate it into American you might say: “If you build it, they will come.”
Only, that wouldn’t be right. The correct quote, from the book “Shoeless Joe” by W.P. Kinsella, is: “If you build it, he will come,” he being Shoeless Joe Jackson.
Kinsella also said, “Success is getting what you want, happiness is wanting what you get,” which is a phrase I have been thinking about a lot lately, and could apply here, but I am not sure.
Excuse me while I extract myself from that rabbit hole.
The point is, the plans proposed by the Clarkson group are not far-fetched. And, some of them would be easy and inexpensive to do.
The three-way stop at the Judson Street intersection, for example, involves only village streets. No need to get the state DOT to sign off on that. Buy some signs, paint some lines — job done.
Professor Backus said the proposals are just proposals. Village Trustee Klaus Proemm said this is a good start and we have a lot to talk about.
If we woke up tomorrow and the right-hand turn lane off Court Street was gone and replaced by a two-lane cycle-track, people would be, rightly so, very upset. But that’s not going to happen overnight.
Like Mr. Proemm said, let’s talk about it. Ideas generate other ideas, dialogue creates inspiration, cooperation opens minds.
Tom Graser is the editor of the St. Lawrence Plaindealer. He owns four full bicycles and two that are in pieces. He has not ridden any of them this summer, but plans to — maybe.
