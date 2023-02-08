Leticia Miranda: Raises for retail workers won’t protect them from automation

A Simbe Robotics Inc. Tally shelf-scanning robot travels through an aisle at a Giant Eagle Inc. Market District supermarket in Pittsburgh on Oct. 29, 2019. The Amazon.com Inc. threat has forced the grocery industry to experiment with shelf-scanning robots, dynamic pricing software, smart carts, mobile-checkout systems and automated mini-warehouses in the back of stores. Bloomberg photo

NEW YORK — Walmart inched closer to a $15 minimum wage last month, drawing tepid praise from even some of its strongest critics.

The largest U.S. employer joined Macy’s, CVS Health and Target, all of which have raised starting wages in the pandemic era of labor shortages and soaring inflation. While $15 (or $14 in Walmart’s case) is just enough for a full-time worker with no children to live in the U.S. county with the lowest cost of living, these are moves in the right direction.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.