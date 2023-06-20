NEW YORK — The officials crafting New York City’s new traffic fee should take a leaf from President Joe Biden. His multi-billion dollar cleantech giveaway was branded the Inflation Reduction Act for a reason.

As for Manhattan’s forthcoming Central Business District Tolling Program … what even is the Central Business District? In a city where real estate agents invent neighborhoods with shameless, and manic, creativity — SoBro? RAMBO? — we can do better. More substantively, a new toll should, even in the name, be directed at something people don’t want. People generally want “business.” What they don’t want is to be in a gridlocked taxi with the air-con set at something approximating an angel’s whisper.

