Amid the farmland along a back road not far from Canton, an abandoned church of unknown denomination has finally collapsed. I remember it from the days when it was standing, just a few feet back from the road, up a gentle slope, typical of rural churches in much of America: a clapboard box, evidently once white, with a steeply pitched roof, tall narrow windows, heavy double doors and little else that wasn’t necessary, ornamentation fitting into neither the theology nor the aesthetics of the practical-minded farmers and loggers who, I imagine, built it. Its spire and belfry lie shattered in Queen Anne’s lace and blackberry brambles along its crumbling foundation; its walls have fallen outward, invading the stony cow pasture that envelops it. I wonder when someone last tolled its bell, sang a hymn, heard a rousing sermon, mourned a dead child, locked the door and turned away.
Across the road is a small, square cemetery surrounded by a black wrought-iron fence. It’s populated by thin lichen-covered tombstones bearing the names of the pioneer families who built this church and worshipped and wed and grieved there. As I tread gently through the tall silent grass, I realize there’s been no burial here in years; the young no longer stay around long enough to grow old and die.
Lining the cemetery are several thick, towering sugar maples, planted there, I speculate, by the pragmatic farmer-parishioners who had responsibility for this plot not only for shade in summer and wind protection in winter, but also to ensure that sap would be within easy reach each spring. In this time of rapid transition through autumn, early frosts have killed off the swirl of colors on the ground – deadened the wild mustard and black-eyed Susans, the paintbrush, clovers and fireweed, the geraniums someone planted last Memorial Day and then forgot--and transferred them temporarily to the maple leaves above. The hues in the leaves change daily, even hourly if you look closely, greens diminishing as daylight dwindles into dusk, until the leaves themselves fall and dwindle into brittle scraps and dust. Before long, brilliance will be neither below nor above; the gray times are soon to be upon us.
The foliage reminds me – this is the season of change, announced not only by the artistry of the leaves but also by shrinking light, school buses on the roads, football games, more traffic in our college towns, ragweed allergies. Unlike summer and winter, with their relatively static conditions, fall and spring are captivating because nothing stays the same for long.
At one time, every fall I would endeavor to learn why leaves change color when they do, and by the next year I would forget. I know it has something to do with sugar content, which is affected by some combination of cooling weather, loss of daylight, the health of the tree, how wet or dry last summer was, how much road salt their host trees’ roots were bathed in for six months. Eventually I realized I don’t care how they do it; I just enjoy the show while it lasts. Barbara and I go out of our way to crest Waterman Hill and quietly contemplate as though in art gallery a spectacle of colors, a Persian rug stretching to the St. Lawrence River, an opera for the eyes.
Or we wander silently in old cemeteries, mindful that while the leaves above us change steadily, the tombstones at our feet do not, at least not so quickly or beautifully. Old country churches may fall into ruin, the leaves fall into decay, but the maples will sprout green buds come spring. And the tombstones will be there, testaments to death among the cycles of life.
Adapted from a chapter in Living North Country (North Country Books, 2001), edited by the writer and Natalia Singer.
