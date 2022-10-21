Amid the farmland along a back road not far from Canton, an abandoned church of unknown denomination has finally collapsed. I remember it from the days when it was standing, just a few feet back from the road, up a gentle slope, typical of rural churches in much of America: a clapboard box, evidently once white, with a steeply pitched roof, tall narrow windows, heavy double doors and little else that wasn’t necessary, ornamentation fitting into neither the theology nor the aesthetics of the practical-minded farmers and loggers who, I imagine, built it. Its spire and belfry lie shattered in Queen Anne’s lace and blackberry brambles along its crumbling foundation; its walls have fallen outward, invading the stony cow pasture that envelops it. I wonder when someone last tolled its bell, sang a hymn, heard a rousing sermon, mourned a dead child, locked the door and turned away.

Across the road is a small, square cemetery surrounded by a black wrought-iron fence. It’s populated by thin lichen-covered tombstones bearing the names of the pioneer families who built this church and worshipped and wed and grieved there. As I tread gently through the tall silent grass, I realize there’s been no burial here in years; the young no longer stay around long enough to grow old and die.

