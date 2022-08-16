My brother, who was on vacation from his job in California, decided to fly back to his hometown in Northern New York and visit his family. After he landed at the airport, he rented a very nice late model car and drove it to the home of his parents. When he arrived, his mother, father, and me, his little brother, all rushed out of the house to greet him.
After everyone noticed the beautiful new car, my brother said, “Well, hop in! I’ll take you all for a ride.” He and our mother sat up front. Dad and I were in the back. Then Mom said, “Is this your car?”
My brother replied, “No. It’s a rental.”
Mom then said, “Well then, be very careful driving. You don’t want anything to happen to it.”
My brother spoke under his breath, “I don’t care.It’s not my car.”
Our mother, who had not heard his words, ontinued to say, “After all, it’s not your car.”
My brother smiled broadly, nodded his head, and said, “You’re right, Mother.”
I was just a little kid at the time, but that incident has always remained in my brain, and for the rest of my life, my mother’s words have influenced the way I use things that don’t belong to me, be it a rental car, a library book, or a borrowed pencil. It seems, from my perspective, that many people here in the North Country live by the same principle.
