Life in the North Country: Buckwheat

I’m watching the buckwheat grow.
The vacant lot we purchased behind our house was previously covered with weeds, rocks, mounds of debris and gravel, and dead trees. My husband, Rick, cut the dead trees, and hauled the brush away. We hired a guy with a “skid-steer” (I know what that is now) to level off the mounds of debris and pull the stumps.
What do we do now, we wondered. The soil (I used the term encouragingly) was hard packed and uninviting.
Let’s plant buckwheat, I said. I remembered my father sewing buckwheat on the hill behind our camp when I was young. I remembered the seeds being interestingly shaped, with corners and seams and points. I remembered the pretty white blossoms they produced.
The skid-steer guy thought buckwheat was a great idea for improving the soil. And the deer will love it, he said.
We talked to a helpful woman at the hardware/feed store in Winthrop. Yes, she agreed, buckwheat would help improve the soil and perhaps we’d be able to grow grass next year. In the meantime, she said, the deer will love it.
The deer will love it…It occurred to me then that perhaps that’s why my father grew buckwheat on the hill behind camp. All these years I had thought it was for the pretty white flowers.
Anyway, we planted buckwheat. After three days, it had sent out its little feeler roots looking for the dirt. A few days more and there were tiny, one-inch stems reaching up to the sky, with the husk of the jaunty seed balanced on top.
Buckwheat comes with hats, I reported to Rick.
And so I watched the buckwheat grow. At five inches tall the flat oval green leaves spread out over the once empty plot. It wasn’t long before the white blossoms began to appear.
It’s a bit sparse in some places, the soil really is terrible. In other areas it is full and bright green and white, waving in the breeze. I don’t know yet if it will be able to plant grass next year, but I wouldn’t mind another year, or two, of buckwheat.
No word yet on what the deer think, but I can report that the flowers really are lovely.
